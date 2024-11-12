Posted in: Capcom, Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter, Tencent Games | Tagged: Monster Hunter Outlanders, TiMi Studio

Monster Hunter Outlanders Announced For Mobile Platforms

Capcom and TiMi Studio have a new mobile title on the way, as Monster Hunter Outlanders will arrive next year on oOS and Android

Tencent Games' mobile development company TiMi Studio Group, in partnership with Capcom, has revealed a new mobile title this evening called Monster Hunter Outlanders. The team didn't release a ton of details about the game, but what we do know is that it will provide a different kind of experience beyond what mobile players already have with Monster Hunter Now. You'll be able to team with other players for an open-world experience where you'll be able to play anywhere in an environment that looks like something from the main PC and console titles. We have a little more info about the game below, along with the latest trailer to show it off, as we wait to learn more details in the near future.

Monster Hunter Outlanders

Originally released in 2004, Monster Hunter popularized giant monster co-op hunting and has grown into a big hit with players worldwide. Apart from other mobile games in the Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter Outlanders is an Open-World Survival game set in the Monster Hunter universe. By combining these three elements, we aim to create a mobile game that allows players to enjoy the Monster Hunter experience with friends anytime and anywhere.

Explore and survive unique regions of an open-world map featuring natural environments, ecosystems, and monsters.

Craft and build individualized gear and tools.

Partake in the traditional hunting experience, where you can play solo or join a hunting party of up to four.

"It's time for mobile players to fully enjoy what makes Monster Hunter one of the most beloved franchises in gaming," said TiMi Studio Group producer Dong Huang. "Monster Hunter Outlanders not only offers players an authentic hunting experience, but it does it in a massive open world featuring the community and social systems players are looking for today."

