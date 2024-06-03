Posted in: Capcom, Games, Mobile Games, Monster Hunter | Tagged: Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles

Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles Announced For Late June

Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles, the latest mobile title from Capcom, will be released for iOS and Android later this month.

Article Summary Capcom announces Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles release for iOS and Android.

Pre-registration for the match-three game is open with exclusive early-bird rewards.

Play through intriguing stories of Felyne's lives and bring peace to their isles.

Immerse in advanced puzzles, collect materials, and personalize Felyne avatars.

Capcom has put an official release date on their new mobile game as Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles will be released later this month. The game basically takes you to the home of the Felynes as you'll play their version of a match-three title, only everything is coded in the franchise's look and feel. The game is currently taking pre-registrations with special rewards when they hit certain goals and giving bonus rewards for doing it in advance. However, that will end when the game launches on iOS and Android on June 26.

Monster Hunter Puzzles: Felyne Isles

Welcome to Monster Hunter Puzzles! Explore the world of Monster Hunter through a cast of cute Felyne characters while solving challenging puzzles! The Felyne Isles may seem like a peaceful corner of the Monster Hunter universe, but all is not well… Monsters are rampaging, making life miserable for the residents. All of the "Catizens" have their own stories. Listen to what they need and solve their problems to bring the island back to life! There's drama waiting to unfold on every corner of these isles. Come join these cute Felynes on their soon-to-be island paradise! The basic game is free to play, but there are some premium items available for purchase.

Advanced Match 3 Puzzles

– Pieces move diagonally as well as vertically and horizontally!

– Solve puzzles to repel the monsters that appear!

– Populate your island with new Felynes by solving puzzles!

– Compete with players around the world and earn ranking rewards!

What will you build!? Pick out buildings that fit perfectly with the Felynes and the island. Get to know these unique critters as you take them through the trials and tribulations of getting their businesses running again! Collect materials and exchange them for outfits to deck out your Felyne avatar with the latest fashion!

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!