Posted in: Devolver Digital, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Big Fan Games, Monster Train 2, Shiny Shoe

Monster Train 2 Releases New Lost Arsenal Update

Monster Train 2 has a new update out now called Lost Arsenal, providing a free set of chaotic cards across the board to shake up the title

Article Summary Monster Train 2 launches the free Lost Arsenal update, adding new content and fresh strategy options.

Unlock new Room, Equipment, and Spell cards for every clan, including versatile clanless cards.

Original Monster Train clan cards are rebalanced for deeper synergy and more robust deck-building.

Nintendo Switch players gain an unlockable frame rate for smoother gameplay on advanced consoles.

Developer Shiny Shoe and publisher Big Fan Games released a new free update this week for Monster Train 2, which they have dubbed the Lost Arsenal. The update provides the continued theme of strategic chaos across the board, as players will see new cards for every clan, as well as versatile clanless cards, givng you a chance to change up your style and get more mileage out of your deck. We have the details below as the update is available right now.

Lost Arsenal

Lost Arsenal continues the pivotal fight of angelic and demonic forces to wrest Heaven's control from the invading Titans' corruption, but Monster Train 2's battlefield is shifting. Mysterious rooms are appearing that didn't exist before, and sacred relics are returning to their original guardians, the beloved playable warriors returning from the original Monster Train. Seers across every clan are raising the alarm as a new threat now looms on the horizon.

Expand Your Deck: Draw new Room, Equipment, and Spell Clan cards, including clanless Room and Equipment cards. These clanless cards will add more versatility to runs, and new varieties can be found from Merchants.

Balanced Chaos: Original Monster Train clan cards have been improved to better integrate with Monster Train 2's gameplay, along with improved balancing across all clans.

New Nintendo Switch Setting: On Nintendo Switch, players can now unlock the frame rate in Monster Train 2. This is primarily intended for players on the Nintendo Switch 2 system to take advantage of the console's enhanced performance.

Monster Train 2

Monster Train 2 cleverly builds on the original's innovative, vertical three-floor battle system for a new epic challenge. Wage war against devious enemy Factions by guiding five playable Clans, each with their own strategic advantages empowering alternative battle styles. Boasting an immense array of cards to create synergies and design unstoppable decks with, Monster Train 2's robust offering ensures newcomers and experienced strategists alike are in for a tense experience brimming with possibility, excitement, and deadly discovery.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!