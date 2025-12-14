Posted in: Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: Eastasiasoft Limited, Montezuma’s Revenge, Montezuma’s Revenge – The 40th Anniversary Edition

Montezuma's Revenge – The 40th Anniversary Edition Has been Released

Montezuma’s Revenge – The 40th Anniversary Edition brings the classic '80s game back to life with a new look on the same hard challenges

Article Summary Montezuma’s Revenge – The 40th Anniversary Edition revives the iconic 1984 platformer for modern platforms.

Enjoy 100 challenging rooms, new 2.5D visuals, and both male and female playable explorers.

Classic gameplay returns with added artifacts, secrets, traps, and all-new rooms to discover.

Available now on PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch—relive a timeless platforming adventure.

Mission Critical Studios and Eastasiasoft Limited have brought a classic back to life, as Montezuma's Revenge – The 40th Anniversary Edition is available now. Technically, the 41st anniversary, this was one of Parker Brothers' few video game releases back in the '80s, as it spanned every game console that could in 1984, and became one of the more well-known platformers of the era before Super Mario Bros. came in and took over the genre. The team have taken the original and given it an entirely new art style that, while harkening back to the original, fits well with modern gaming platforms. We ave more details below from the team and a trailer as well, as you can get the game on PC and all three major consoles now.

Montezuma's Revenge – The 40th Anniversary Edition

The 1984 classic multi-room platformer Montezuma's Revenge returns in 2.5D glory, and now Pedro's adventure is bigger than ever with 100 tricky rooms to explore! For its 40th anniversary, what was once an unfinished game is now resurrected to match the full vision of creator Robert Jaeger. This time you can choose between male and female explorers, Pedro or his sister Rosita, to delve deep into the dangerous ruins and hunt for treasures untold! Montezuma's Revenge – The 40th Anniversary Edition is remade from the ground up with vibrant 3D visuals while preserving the 1984 original's 2D gameplay style. Run, jump and climb your way through tricky chambers to collect valuable artifacts, avoid perilous traps and fiendish enemies, find keys to progress and survive a final showdown to escape with your riches… and your life!

Choose between adventurous male and female protagonists!

Explore 100 tricky chambers filled with traps, treasures and roving baddies.

Collect valuable artifacts as you solve the ruins' many mysteries!

Enjoy retro aesthetics reimagined in vibrant 2.5D style.

Relive a timeless video game classic in its most complete form ever!

