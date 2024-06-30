Posted in: Games, Microsoft, Video Games | Tagged: Stoic Studios, Towerborne

More Information About Towerborne Revealed In Latest Xbox Article

Xbox Game Stduios recently posted a new article about their upcoming game Towerborne, as we learn more of what the devs are working on.

Article Summary Xbox Game Studios unveils new details on Towerborne's features and storyline.

The Belfry acts as a central hub, where players train and interact in Towerborne.

Players can customize characters, upgrade gear, and accept quests in-game.

Towerborne's Belfry is dynamic, filled with other players you can meet and team up with.

Xbox Game Studios has released new info about the game Towerborne as they slowly make their way toward releasing the game. The company posted a new article on Xbox Wire in which they talk about a few new elements of the game, as well as chat with some of the devs at Stoic Studios about aspects they have designed and developed. We have snippets from the article below as you can read the entire thing on Xbox Wire.

The Belfry – a gorgeously rickety spire that pokes into the clouds above the world map – will be the home base for every player (and their characters, known as Aces). From here, you'll be able to train, enhance your gear, take quests, and party up with other players before heading out on your missions to save the world. But, like the examples above, the team at Stoic don't simply want to offer you a more interactive menu – the Belfry will be a true home for the Aces, offering you chances to take in the ever-evolving storyline Towerborne will tell, opportunities to meet new friends, and more.

Across the Belfry you'll find everything from the Counsel Building (a hub for quests and major NPCs, offering both storytelling and gameplay), to the Forge (where you'll be able to where you'll be able to improve your equipment), to the Facewright (allowing unlimited customization of your Ace), and much more. Taken as a whole, it all makes the Belfry more of a village – with the distinctly human feel that entails – than a simple menu.

Key to that feeling is that the Belfry has been designed to feel like it's truly the home of all Towerborne players, which means you'll never be there alone, or even just with your chosen party. It'll be bustling with other players going about their own business, and offer you chances to meet them (using a communication system of emotes and stickers) and perhaps even go adventuring together – either through a matchmaking system or by grouping up in the Belfry itself.

