Posted in: Games, Skybound Entertainment, Video Games | Tagged: Gamescom 2025, invincible, Invincible VS, J.K. Simmons

More J.K. Simmons Omni-Man Footage Revealed For Invincible VS

During Gamescom 2025, we got a better look at Omni-Man in Invincible VS, as well as notes from devs and more lines from J.K. Simmons

Article Summary New Invincible VS gameplay trailer reveals more Omni-Man moves and J.K. Simmons voiceover at Gamescom 2025.

Omni-Man returns as a brutal, top-tier point character, excelling with a versatile, relentless fighting style.

Invincible VS offers 3v3 tag battles featuring fan-favorite superheroes and iconic, blood-soaked arenas.

Game includes cinematic story mode, arcade, training, multiplayer, and original narrative from series writer.

Skybound Entertainment revealed a new gameplay trailer for Invincible VS during Gamescom 2025. We got a better look at Omni-Man from his previous reveal. The trailer showcases more of his moves and abilities, as well as more foivework from J.K. Simmons, who has reprised his role from the animated series. The devs also chime in on the way the game has been built and the design of these characters as well. Enjoy the trailer as the game will be released sometime in 2026.

Omni-Man

A versatile and brutal fighter, Omni-Man is an excellent pick for or against any team composition. His versatile move set offers options at all ranges: he can apply pressure from a distance with his concussive blast, punish reckless advances with anti-air tools, or close the gap in an instant with his sudden and devastating takedowns. Balanced, efficient and relentless, Omni-Man is a top-tier "point" character for players who want to set the pace from the very first hit.

Invincible VS

Invincible VS is a brutal superhero 3v3 tag fighting game set in the Invincible universe, where you can battle to the death as a team of fan-favorite characters in iconic locations. Unleash bone-breaking combos through fast combat and smart defensive tactics to leave a trail of blood and destruction. Land vicious Super moves and Ultimates to leave your opponents in a mess of blood. Invincible VS features a variety of game modes, including a captivating cinematic story mode with an original narrative from a writer of the animated series. Jump into Arcade and battle with your team, hone your combos in Training mode, and test your skills against the world in competitive and casual multiplayer. Show, comic fans, and fighting game lovers will experience unparalleled heroic brutality, where every earth-shattering blow will leave you feeling… Invincible.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!