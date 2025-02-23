Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Mortal Kombat 1, Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Drops T-1000 Terminator Teaser

One of Skynet's most deadly androids is coming to Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reign, as we got a better look at the T-1000 tonight

Article Summary T-1000 Terminator joins Mortal Kombat 1 with shapeshifting and liquid armor abilities.

Robert Patrick voices the T-1000, available March 18 in early access.

Madam Bo becomes a free Kameo fighter update, assisting with support moves.

Khaos Reigns expands Mortal Kombat 1 with new story chapters and six characters.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios dropped a new teaser trailer tonight for Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns, showing off the T-1000 Terminator in action. The team did not hold back on this one, as they have recreated one of the deadliest androids in the franchise and made him a deadly fighter. The team has used a combination of his liquid armor and shapeshifting abilities to make something interesting for a DLC character. Just looking at the teaser trailer (and this is a shout-out to longtime fighting game fans), he moves a lot like Glacius from Killer Instinct back in the original arcade titles. We also learned that Madam Bo will become the latest Kameo fighter as a free update. Enjoy the teaser as we're sure more info will be coming in the next couple of weeks.

T-1000

Featuring the voice and likeness of actor Robert Patrick, the liquid metal-based cybernetic assassin from Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) utilizes a deadly moveset, allowing the advanced prototype to shapeshift and organically form stabbing weapons. The T-1000 will join the Mortal Kombat 1 roster on March 18 as part of the early access period for Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns Expansion owners, followed by wide availability for purchase on March 25. The video also shows off a glimpse of Madam Bo, a new DLC Kameo Fighter who can assist during matches with a range of support moves. The Madam Bo Kameo Fighter will be available as a content update for all Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns owners at no additional cost or via standalone purchase on March 18.

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns

Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns is a new expansion for Mortal Kombat 1, the latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios, which has sold more than 4 million units worldwide to date. The expansion features the next phase in the genre-defining narrative centered around peace and anarchy with all-new Story mode chapters (available on Sept. 24), along with the addition of Kombat Pack 2 including six playable characters – Cyrax, Sektor, and Noob Saibot (available on Sept. 24), and guest fighters Ghostface (Scream franchise), T-1000 (Terminator 2: Judgement Day), and Conan the Barbarian (post-launch release timing to be announced at a later date). Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns storyline, which continues the cinematic narrative centered on a dangerous threat that has emerged from an alternate timeline, led by the ruthless Titan Havik. To defeat this menace, Fire God Liu Kang must rally his champions and put faith in his enemies before his New Era of peace is turned into khaos for the realms.

