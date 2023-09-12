Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1 Receives Its Official Launch Trailer

Check out the official launch trailer for Mortal Kombat 1, as WB Games and NetherRealm Studios prepare to launch next week.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios have released a new trailer this morning for Mortal Kombbat 1, revealing the last few characters before launch. In a bit of a surprise, the team showed off some of the final remaining characters they had yet to give a proper reveal to, as we finally get a proper look at this timeline's version of Shang Tsung, as they have made it abundantly clear from the trailer that Kronika is most likely behind him getting his powers once again. As well as the introduction of Reiko, who in this timeline is the second in command of Outworld's armies behind General Shao.

Reiko being added to the roster feels like the last big surprise they have prior to launch, as it seemed like we weren't getting anyone else beyond what they had already revealed. Sadly, and we assume this is done for whatever secrets they want to keep to the storyline, Mileena and Kitana have not been given a proper intro like everyone else, but instead have continued to be spread across multiple trailers in small bits. We shall see what the future holds for them and the rest of the new era, as the game will be released on September 19.

"Mortal Kombat 1 is the latest installment in the acclaimed Mortal Kombat videogame franchise developed by award-winning NetherRealm Studios and introduces a reborn Mortal Kombat Universe set in a new story with iconic heroes and villains reimagined as they've never been seen before. The game features a wide-ranging cast of legendary fighters with all-new backstories, including Liu Kang, Scorpion, Sub-Zero, Raiden, Kung Lao, Kitana, Mileena, Shang Tsung, Johnny Cage, Kenshi, Smoke, Rain, Li Mei, Tanya, Baraka, Geras, Reptile, Ashrah, Havik, General Shao, Sindel, Nitara, and Reiko along with a separate roster of Kameo Fighters who can assist during matches."

