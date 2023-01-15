Pokémon TCG Releases New Galar Knock Out Collections Pokémon TCG has released new Knock Out Collections featuring Galarian Obstagoon, Galarian Slowking, and Dragapult with galaxy foil.

New Pokémon TCG Knock Out collections are now available in retail stores and The Pokémon Center. These Galar Knock Out Collections contain three reprint cards from the Sword & Shield era featuring Galarian Obstagoon from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike, Galarian Slowking from Sword & Shield – Chilling Reign, and Dragapult once again from Sword & Shield – Fusion Strike. The cards will be rendered in galaxy foil. The knew Knock Out Collections include two Pokémon TCG booster packs and a sticker sheet. The Pokémon Center depicts the stickers showing off the same three species as the cards. The pictured packs are Sword & Shield – Astral Radiance and Sword & Shield – Silver Tempest.

In addition to this news, here is the upcoming slate of Pokémon TCG releases for the first and second quarters of 2023:

Includes 10 Crown Zenith booster packs, one special art card featuring Lucario VSTAR, and various gameplay accessories Crown Zenith Collection—Regieleki V or Regidrago V (available January 20, 2023): Includes four Crown Zenith booster packs, one promo card and oversize card featuring Regieleki V or Regidrago V, and one non-V foil promo card

Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, one etched promo card and one oversize promo card featuring Pikachu VMAX, and one foil promo card featuring Pikachu V Mimikyu ex Box (available March 3, 2023): Includes four booster packs, one promo card and oversize card featuring Mimikyu ex, and one non-V foil promo card featuring Greavard. It will retail for $19.99.

Includes seven booster packs, a deck box, Cyrus-themed card sleeves, a metallic coin, and other competitive items. It will include a Full Art Promo card featuring Cyrus and three copies of a holographic Trainer card. MSRP is $39.99. Scarlet & Violet base set drop (available March 31, 2023): The first set of the new era debuts with booster packs, Elite Trainer Boxes, and more.

Includes five Crown Zenith booster packs, four Morpeko V-UNION cards, one Professor Burnet card, one playmat and one oversize card Crown Zenith Premium Figure Collection—Shiny Zacian or Shiny Zamazenta (available May 5, 2023): Includes 11 Crown Zenith booster packs; one etched promo card featuring either Shiny Zacian V or Shiny Zamazenta V; one corresponding Shiny figure and a Shiny pin; and one set of card sleeves