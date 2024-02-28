Posted in: Games, Mortal Kombat, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: Mortal Kombat 1, NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1 Season 4: The Huntress Has Launched Today

Mortal Kombat 1 Season 4: The Huntress has launched today with a ton of new content, not to mention Peacemaker on the way in March.

Article Summary Mortal Kombat 1's Season 4: The Huntress kicks off with new skins, rewards, and challenges.

Peacemaker joins the MK1 roster, available now for Kombat Pack owners, wide release March 6.

Over 150 rewards including character skins can be earned through Invasions and Kombat League.

Krossplay now enabled for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC for ranked matches and leaderboards.

WB Games and NetherRealm Studios have launched the latest season for Mortal Kombat 1, as Season 4: The Huntress is underway right now. This content should send a chill down your spine, and not in a Sub-Zero way, as you'll have to contend with a multiverse of Mileena's all looking to gnaw on your flesh and cut you to ribbons. There are some additional challenges and a new path to take, as well as some skins to collect and rewards to be earned. Plus the addition of Peacemaker next month and more. We have more details about the season below and the highlight trailer hre, as the Season will be running until until April 16.

Mortal Kombat 1 – Season 4: The Huntress

Season 4: The Huntress features fresh challenges, story elements, boss battles, and over 150 rewards, including character skins – Monster at Heart Mileena, Blazing Hunter Liu Kang, High and Low Hunter Smoke, and First Sight Kenshi – all earnable through Invasions and Kombat League. Peacemaker joins the Mortal Kombat 1 roster today as the latest downloadable content (DLC) character. Based on DC's Peacemaker series on Max and featuring the voice and likeness of actor John Cena, the new guest fighter is available now via the early access period for Kombat Pack owners, followed by wide availability on March 6. Fans can check out a gameplay breakdown of Peacemaker, the upcoming Kameo Fighter Janet Cage (available March 2024), and the upcoming seasonal content on this week's Kombat Kast.

Additionally, Krossplay functionality in Mortal Kombat 1 is available now for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC (Steam and Epic Games Store). The Krossplay feature will allow players to matchmake in Ranked Kombat League and Kasual Versus matches, invite friends for Private Versus matches, and view leaderboard stats across all supported platforms. For more details on Krossplay and Kross-Progression support for Mortal Kombat 1, visit the FAQ.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!