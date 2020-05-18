Mortal Kombat 11 Shows Off More Of The Friendships On The Way

A new update is on the way for Mortal Kombat 11, even if you don't get the Aftermath DLC, you're still going to get Friendships. Younger players may not be aware of this controversial addition to the series that, let's be honest here, you either love or hate as a longtime fan of MK. The addition of the alternative to using a Fatality was added in Mortal Kombat 3, and while no one has really gone on record as to why it was added, the general consensus is that they were put into the game to mock all the controversy surrounding the game in the '90s over the violence. For years it was a staple of the game and only went away with the 2009 reboot of the series when they got back to the basics in a new era of gaming. But now, after time has passed and with people demanding new content, Friendships will return as a free update to the game.

For those of you too young to remember them and haven't used them in an MK game before, Friendships are basically another form of Fatalities at the end of a game. They allow players to take down their opponents with a hint of kindness, a little different than giving a player Mercy. As you can see from the new trailer released today, which you can watch below, the devs have shown off various Mortal Kombat 11 fighters performing their own lighthearted finishing move. You get to see, in their own words "Jade bursting open a festive, candy-filled piñata with her staff and Liu Kang disco dancing on an illuminated LED floor, to Sindel toasting with a glass of wine and Jax treating players to a jazz saxophone session, along with plenty of other surprising Friendships for players to discover." As a side note, the video shows a brief cameo from Mileena playing patty-cake with Kitana. So we'll see how well that goes over with fans who have been begging for the half-sister to be added to the game.