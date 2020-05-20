Mortal Kombat 11 Shows Off RoboCop Vs. The Terminator

It is the battle of movie titans as Mortal Kombat 11 is showing off some of the goods from Aftermath a week early. Ever since they introduced the inclusion of RoboCop into the game, a lot of fans have been looking forward to playing one specific marquee matchup that we've wanted to see on the silver screens for over three decades now. RoboCop versus The Terminator. It is the ultimate cyborg vs. android fight we've wanted to see but could only play out in our heads and argue about over beer and pizza for years. Both franchises at one point were a product of Orion Pictures, but with MGM owning RoboCop and Paramount Pictures in charge of the Terminator franchise, the likelihood of seeing both produced is improbable. But now NetherRealm Studios is allowing fans to put that fight to the test as both characters will be in the game next week, giving players a chance to have them battle. You can watch two matches below that the developers released this week, which even includes a slight reference to the 1993 video game RoboCop Versus The Terminator, as both titans go head-to-head in a cinematic battle for the ages.

This marquee matchup showcases a Konfrontation for the ages between RoboCop, the highly advanced cybernetic police officer making his franchise debut as a new guest character in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, and the Terminator, the ultimate cyborg assassin who is currently a playable fighter as part of the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack. In the new trailers, each with an alternate ending, RoboCop is triumphant in the first round, followed by Terminator winning round two. Depending on where your loyalties lie, it will be up to players to decide which pop culture icon takes home the victory on May 26 when Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath launches digitally first.