Moss: Book II Revealed During Sony's State Of Play

Sony's State Of Play had an awesome VR surprised as we learned Polyarc will be releasing a sequel to Moss called Moss: Book II. The adventuring mouse Quill has returned for a new set of puzzle platforming adventures in the world of, as he seeks to protect the world we previously explored from an all-new danger. You can check out the trailer below along with more info on the game and a quote from one of the team members about the game. As of right now, the game does not have a release date.

Moss: Book II builds upon the story set forth in the platinum-selling Moss video game that ranks as one of the all-time top-rated VR games to date. Having rescued her uncle Argus, Quill's adventure continues with the revelation that a winged tyrant is hunting her within the hexed castle where her uncle was held captive. But Quill has a plan of her own, one that could finally end the merciless rule of the Arcane and save the world from a great unmaking. Lined with dangerous terrain, challenging puzzles, and enemies twisted in fire and steel, the journey will be trying—filled with triumph and heartbreak alike—but new allies, old friends, and the very nature of the castle itself can offer you help along the way.

"We were blown away by the reception from fans to the Moss story. Players built an extraordinary bond with Quill. Countless emails, tweets, streams, and fan art postings made us feel like we had created something special," said Josh Stiksma, principal software engineer and design director, Polyarc. "We've since poured our hearts into ensuring Book II is a worthy continuation of Quill's journey, and hope fans around the world are ready to join Quill in the next chapter of her story. In Moss, players not only guided Quill throughout gameplay, but they also reached into the world as their own character—their every action had an impact. Players return to this role in Book II and it's our hope that they are once again reminded of the joy of physical interaction and the power of emotional feedback they can experience within VR. And it's that immersion that makes the journey feel all the more real and the stakes even higher."