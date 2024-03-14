Posted in: Games, Milestone Games, Video Games | Tagged: MotoGP 24

MotoGP 24 Announced For PC & Console Release This May

Milestone Games have revealed their next racing title MotoGP 24 will be coming out in May 2024, both for PC and mutliuple consoles.

Article Summary MotoGP 24 launches May 2, 2024, for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam.

New features include Dynamic Weather, Adaptive Difficulty, and more.

Enhanced AI and physics for a more realistic racing experience.

LiveGP Championships and cross-play in multiplayer mode.

Developer and publisher Milestone Games announced this morning they have the next entry ing the MotoGP series on the way, as MotoGP 24 will be released in May. The game will include all of the official riders and tracks for the 2024 season, spanning across MotoGP, Moto2, and Moto3 categories, as well as the FIM Enel MotoE World Championship. The game will come with several improvements, as well as a few new additions to bring you closer to the experience of running and being on a team as you see out championship gold on the track. Enjoy the trailer and info here, as the game will be released on May 2, 2024, for PC via Steam and all three major consoles.

MotoGP 24

Aiming to deliver an experience that perfectly mirrors the emotion of real-life racing, the series continues to add some of the features most frequently requested by the community. Following the introduction of Dynamic Weather and the Flag-to-Flag races last year, MotoGP 24 will get players even closer to the real competition through the addition of the Riders Market and Stewards. The new MotoGP Stewards will be responsible for monitoring the race and any timed session during the weekend, penalizing riders and AI alike based on their behavior on the track. From simple Warnings to Long Lap or Time Penalties, as well as Let Pass orders in case of unfair overtaking up to canceled qualifying times, both players and AI will incur penalties if they break the rules. Irresponsible riding will even have greater consequences on rivalries with other riders.

The Riders Market and the Stewards provide players with the most dynamic career mode developed in a MotoGP game, complementing the new design introduced in the previous chapter. Most importantly of all, Milestone's commitment to giving every fan the best playing experience has led to the introduction of a new "Adaptive Difficulty" system. The system dynamically adjusts the difficulty of opponents based on the player's performance, tailoring the game difficulty to each player's skills. From beginners to pros, MotoGP 24 offers a great gameplay experience to everybody.

AI and physics will also offer substantial improvements. The AI has been refined to replicate the real riders' approach to racing. Former World Champions will leverage their experience, waiting before striking with the winning overtake. Rookies will be out to prove themselves from the off. In terms of game physics, a new electronic tuning system has been designed to better manage corner entry and exit, improving power delivery to control rear wheel slip and the bike's tendency to wheelie. Another important aspect is tire management, which has been revised to ensure the performance of all tire compounds on various tracks while maintaining a distinct feel for each tire.

The online section of MotoGP 24 will also be enriched with LiveGP Championships, a new multiplayer mode conceived for the most competitive players. These are seasons composed of a certain number of LiveGPs; players will be challenged to climb the overall Championship leaderboard by scoring points at each LiveGP they attend. Cross-play will also allow fans to hit the track and compete regardless of their platform and console generation, right from day one. Moreover, the 2-player local split-screen is confirmed for PlayStation, Xbox, and Steam versions to allow side-by-side challenges with friends.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!