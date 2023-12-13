Posted in: Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Fumi Games, Mouse

Mouse Receives All-New Intense Gameplay Trailer

Check out the latest gameplay trailer for Mouse, as we get our first good look at the game ahead of its release sometime in 2025.

Article Summary New gameplay trailer for indie FPS 'Mouse' by Fumi Games released.

'Mouse' combines 1930s animation style with noir gangster violence.

The game features a detective story, cartoonish enemies, and unique weapons.

Fumi Games' CEO Mateusz Michalak promises an unmatched grandboomer shooter.

Indie game developer and publisher Fumi Games has released a new gameplay trailer for Mouse, teasing some of the action you'll experience. This is an awesome game that's been teased for a while, as you play an animated detective from the classic 1930's era of animation, only with a much bloodier tone with a ton of gangster violence from that era. Which is fitting for a noir FPS title, as it looks like it will have an intriguing story to boot. Enjoy the trailer below, along with a quote from the team, as we wait to find out when in 2025 it will be released.

Mouse

Mouse boasts a unique visual style inspired by the charm of 1930s rubber hose animation, transporting players to a nostalgic era of early cartoons. Assume the role of a private detective navigating a noir city teeming with gangs, mobs, and characters from the dark side. Unravel a quest for justice in a noir city mired in chaos, corruption, and vibrant energy, utilizing a diverse arsenal of weapons, power-ups, and explosives to thwart the takeover by corrupt politicians. The game's playful weaponry and distinctive health display, coupled with enemies behaving like cartoon characters, add a lighthearted twist to traditional FPS gameplay.

"Mouse is incredibly important for us – so we want to make sure Mouse would live up to all of its expectations. We wanted to create a game that combines our love for animation and shooters. We are keen on collaborating closely with our community to craft a game that truly resonates with players. As development advances, we'll unveil more details whenever possible. But in the meantime, know that our much dedicated and talented team is working hard to bring you the finest grandboomer cartoon shooter ever created," says Mateusz Michalak, CEO of Fumi Games.

