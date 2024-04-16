Posted in: Card Games, Games, Pokémon TCG, Tabletop | Tagged: Charizard, Obsidian Flames, pokemon, pokemon cards

Pokémon TCG Value Watch: Obsidian Flames In April 2024

Our monthly Pokémon TCG Value Watch series observes the Fire/Dark-type cards of Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames in April 2024.

Article Summary April 2024 sees a dip in TCG values, especially for Charizard cards.

Scarlet & Violet - Obsidian Flames set showcases low-cost Full Arts.

Pokémon TCG market cools down, offering more affordable singles.

Obsidian Flames rarity guide released, with surprising card values.

The Pokémon TCG is an ever-changing and unpredictable market. Over the past two years, we've seen renewed interest in the hobby due to a number of factors, including the 25th Anniversary, strong Sword & Shield-era sets featuring stunning Alternate Arts, influencers, box breaks, COVID-19 lockdown pushing people to find hobbies, and more. For a time, sets and cards that were readily available quickly became difficult to find. Now that the hype is settling down, let's see where modern sets stand. Every month, I will do an installment of this series, Pokémon TCG Value Watch. This series is not financial advice but is rather a way to help collectors know the trajectory of a card's availability so that Pokémon TCG completionists like myself know when to strike. Today, let's see how the cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames, which came out in August 2023, are doing now in April 2024.

Here are the top valued cards of Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet – Obsidian Flames with market values observed on TCGPlayer as of this writing:

Tera Charizard ex Special Illustration Rare 223/197: $44.29 Tera Charizard ex Gold Hyper Rare 228/197: $20.42 Pidgeot ex Special Illustration Rare 225/197: $10.91 Tera Charizard ex Full Art 228/197: $8.28 Pidgeot ex 164/197: $6.80 Ninetails Illustration Rare 199/197: $6.16 Pidgeot ex Full Art 217/197: $5.88 Cleffa Illustration Rare 202/197: $5.56 Tera Charizard ex 125/197: $5.68 Fire Energy Gold Hyper Rare 230/197: $4.64

Value is down overall in the Pokémon TCG when comparing this era to Sword & Shield. However, this set in particular surprises me. The Charizard cards are very low value compared to other Charizard-focused sets. The Full Art Charizard ex being under $10 is especially eye-opening to the current state of the hobby, which makes buying singles so much more affordable than before. It also points to collecting habits, and it seems that Full Art cards have fallen in popularity quite a bit. The standard Pidgeot ex being more valuable than the Full Art, for example, is just one of many strange aspects of what's going on right now.

Be sure to check Bleeding Cool every day to follow our in-depth Pokémon TCG coverage as we explore the hobby's past, present, and even future with upcoming set reveals.

