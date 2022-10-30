Move Or Die Receives New Unhinged Update For Halloween

Developer and publisher Those Awesome Guys released a new update for Move Or Die this past week, bringing in new spooky content. The name of this new content is simply being called "Unhinged," and the crux of it is to introduce a ton of Halloween additions to the game so you can have some scary and costumed fun with the characters. You'll receive a brand new game mode, four new outfits, new daylight games, new characters added in, new community collaboration items, new unlockables, and more. The content will be a permanent fixture on the PC version, as well as for the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. You can see all of it in action with the latest trailer for the game down at the bottom.

"Move Or Die is a fast-paced four-player party game where the rules change every 20 seconds. Over the years, the game has accumulated a massive line-up of game modes, mutators, and characters, giving players the opportunity to mix and match mechanics as they please, leading to a gameplay experience that is anything but dull. Following their PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch releases, the developers have undergone the hefty task of matching the former PC-only content to their consoles counterpart. Starting today, players will be able to update their game and discover a whole batch of fresh content, including a blood-curdling Dead by Daylight collaboration, new game modes, characters, and more – perfect spooky Halloween material!

New Rare Game Mode – Pandora's Blast

4 New Dead by Daylight Characters – Jenny, Trapper, Huntress, Blight

3 New Dead by Daylight items – Scratches Trail, Dead by Daylight Emotes, Dead by Daylight Death Splatters

Radiation, Loot Grab and Spike Ball game modes now have Dead by Daylight-inspired cosmetics

New characters added to the Daily Contribution System

New Community Collaboration Contest Characters

New unlockable "Nature Conservation Day" Character: Beanie