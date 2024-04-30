Posted in: CCP Games, EVE Online, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Capsuleer Day XXI

EVE Online Celebrates Its 21st Anniversary With Capsuleer Day Events

EVE Online released several new details about the game's 21st Anniversary, as they have revealed several Capsuleer Day events.

CCP Games has launched a special celebration for EVE Online this week, as Capsuleer Day XXI will celebrate the game's 21st Anniversary. Players will be welcomed with several in-game tasks tied to the exploration of newly emerged collapsed conduits across known and wormhole space. All to retrieve some tech and use it to help them dive deeper into the Abyss. You'll encounter such things as Dark Matter Fields, Electrical Storms, Exotic Particle Storms, Gamma-Ray Afterglows, and Plasma Firestorms. But you'll also run across many a ship and other elements out in the middle of nowhere. We have some of the notes for you below, as you can get the full rundown on their website.

EVE Online – Capsuleer Day XXI

Massive energy discharges emanating deep from within Abyssal Deadspace have prompted The Society of Conscious Thought to raise a call for daring pilots bold enough to venture into the abyssal unknown to recover valuable data and technology. Explore newly surfaced Collapsed Conduits, take on Triglavian or even Drifter enemies for the chance to recover priceless loot and filaments from the battlefield to dive deeper into the abyss. Perilous adventures for capsuleers of all experience levels

Exciting new combat, exploration & manufacturing challenges

Earn blueprints and rare materials that give access to Abyssal Battlefields

How To Participate Join in the festivities by playing EVE between 30 April and 30 May! You'll see the Capsuleer Day event in the info panel. Alternatively, you can open the agency from your Neocom and click on encounters. From there, dive in and take on the challenges that await you! Detect anomalies like Treacherous Collapsed Conduits on your ship's internal scanner

Uncover Desolate Collapsed Conduits with scanner probes

Valuable items can be recovered with a relic analyzer module

Use the blueprints and rare materials you recover from Collapsed Conduits to manufacture filaments and gain access to more challenging and lucrative Abyssal Battlefields!

Event Rewards Claim untold riches from event sites and use them to your advantage as you engage in new challenges. Delve deeper into Abyssal battlefields for escalating risks, greater rewards, and eternal glory. Seasonal challenge rewards include a Glamoreux Booster crate, boosters, SKINs and Filament crates

Loot includes Capsuleer Day boosters, new Capsuleer Day SKINs and more!

Snag glorious fireworks on the Alpha DLI reward track

Omega rewards include EverMarks, SKINs, SoCT ship hulls, and boosters

Filaments, SKINs and boosters found in loot drops from NPCs can be sold on the market

Amazing new Capsuleer Day XXI SKINs await!

