Posted in: GameMill Entertainment, Games, Video Games | Tagged: nickelodeon, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Mr. Krabs Joins The Roster Of Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

GameMill Entertainment has released a new DLC character for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, as you can now play as Mr. Krabs.

Article Summary Mr. Krabs is the latest DLC character in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2.

Collect money in-game to boost Mr. Krabs' speed and power abilities.

Season Pass includes Mr. Krabs, added Brawlers, and a SpongeBob costume.

Over two dozen fighters, new Supers, and full crossplay in All-Star Brawl 2.

GameMill Entertainment has released a new DLC character for Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, as Mr. Krabs from SpongeBob SquarePants joins the game. This will be your chance to face off against other players using the power of the Armor Abs Krabs' technique! Mr. krabs players play a standard brawler, but you'll need to get more up-close-and-personal with him as he's less of a ranged fighter and more of a close-combat competitor. We have more info on them for you below, and a dev video here to show you everything he has to offer, as he is available as both a stand-alone purchase or as part of the Season Pass.

Mr. Krabs

Mr. Krabs brings an all-new, money-loving approach to fights in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. He starts as a slow-moving Brawler, but as he deals and receives damage, money will litter the stage. Picking up those loose bills and change fills the money meter, which will buff Mr. Krabs' speed, power, and big meaty claws! Cash out your money meter to unleash Mr. Krabs' "First Dime" ability and deal massive damage to your foes. Mr. Krabs is available for owners of the Season Pass, which includes four post-launch DLC Brawlers plus the exclusive SpongeBob Quickster costume, all for $24.99. Players can also gain access to Mr. Krabs and three additional character costumes individually for $6.99. More details on future DLC Brawlers Zuko, Rocksteady and Iroh will be available at a later date.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 lets you duke it out with an expansive roster of over two dozen fighters, including all-new characters like Squidward Tentacles, Jimmy Neutron, the Angry Beavers, Azula, and more! Choose your favorite Brawlers, customize them with iconic outfits, master their unique move sets, and use all-new powerful Supers to land the finishing blow. Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 features a single-player roguelike campaign, voice acting for all playable characters, and full crossplay across all platforms.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!