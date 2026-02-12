Posted in: Blizzard, Diablo Immortal, Diablo IV, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Blizzard Entertainment, Diablo, Diablo II: Resurrected

Multiple Diablo Announcements Have Added New Content

A ton of new content has been announced and released for Diablo IV, Diablo II: Resurrected, and Diablo Immortal this week

Article Summary Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred expansion brings new Warlock and Paladin classes plus a fresh Skovos region.

Diablo II: Resurrected debuts the Warlock, new endgame boss battles, loot filters, and stash upgrades.

Diablo Immortal announces Andariel’s return, the Warlock class, major 2026 updates, and Lut Gholein’s revival.

All three Diablo games get new class content, events, and gameplay updates for massive franchise evolution.

Blizzard Entertainment revealed a ton of new details this week for three titles, as Diablo IV, Diablo II: Resurrected, and Diablo Immortal all have new content. This Spring appears to be the season of the Warlock, as the character class has been added to all three games, along with new events and some upcoming content updates. We have the developer notes of everything being added to these games and when, along with a new cinematic video. Plus, details on the 30th Anniversary concert happening in London called The Infernal Symphony.

Diablo II: Resurrected – Reign of the Warlock

Introducing the Warlock : A class whose power is forged in the fires of Hell, that is focused on demon summoning, binding and transformation to dominate the battlefield.

: A class whose power is forged in the fires of Hell, that is focused on demon summoning, binding and transformation to dominate the battlefield. New Endgame Challenge : Earn consumables and choose which acts are Terrorized, cranking up difficulty and rewards to their peak. Conquering Terrorized Act bosses in Hell difficulty may unveil one of five mystical statues. Combine them to unlock a punishing new boss battle, the Colossal Ancients, designed to push your skills and builds to the next level.

: Earn consumables and choose which acts are Terrorized, cranking up difficulty and rewards to their peak. Conquering Terrorized Act bosses in Hell difficulty may unveil one of five mystical statues. Combine them to unlock a punishing new boss battle, the Colossal Ancients, designed to push your skills and builds to the next level. Quality-of-Life Updates: Reign of the Warlock is enhanced with the addition of loot filters, advanced stash tabs, and an all-new Chronicle system to track your treasure-hunting legacy and gain new rewards after completion.

Diablo Immortal – Andariel Rises

2026 Roadmap : Diablo Immortal's next chapter brings the return of the legendary Maiden of Anguish, Andariel, along with the new Warlock class and a slate of new campaign updates throughout 2026 – including new zone, events, IP collaborations, and gameplay updates.

: Diablo Immortal's next chapter brings the return of the legendary Maiden of Anguish, Andariel, along with the new Warlock class and a slate of new campaign updates throughout 2026 – including new zone, events, IP collaborations, and gameplay updates. New Warlock Class : Arriving Summer 2026, Diablo Immortal's Warlock is a dark spellcaster rooted in forbidden Vizjerei magic who has perfected devastating mastery over demons, including the monstrous Soulgorger.

: Arriving Summer 2026, Diablo Immortal's Warlock is a dark spellcaster rooted in forbidden Vizjerei magic who has perfected devastating mastery over demons, including the monstrous Soulgorger. Lut Gholein Returns: Split into chaotic Common Ward and eerie yet elegant High Ward, the city of Lut Gholein from Diablo II reflects its tragic, hellish desecration.

Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred (April 28)

Diablo IV's upcoming expansion calls players back to Sanctuary to confront Mephisto's growing influence, pairing an epic fight with the Lord of Hatred himself with major gameplay evolution.

Two New Classes – Warlock and Paladin : Experience the heavy-metal might of the Warlock against the divine light of the Paladin. Two heroes stand at opposite extremes in the fight against Mephisto. Diablo IV offers a unique take on the Warlock, defined by its metal chains, flames, and destructive power that turn the wrath of Hell against itself. More information about the Warlock in Diablo IV: Lord of Hatred will be revealed in a Live Developer Update on March 5 at 11 am PT, broadcast on the Diablo YouTube and Twitch channels .

: Experience the heavy-metal might of the Warlock against the divine light of the Paladin. Two heroes stand at opposite extremes in the fight against Mephisto. Diablo IV offers a unique take on the Warlock, defined by its metal chains, flames, and destructive power that turn the wrath of Hell against itself. Systems & Endgame Evolution : New endgame systems give players greater control over progression and challenge. War Plans introduces customizable activity paths that allow players to shape their endgame experience, while the rare Echoing Hatred encounters push builds to their limits through escalating waves of increasingly difficult enemies.

: New endgame systems give players greater control over progression and challenge. introduces customizable activity paths that allow players to shape their endgame experience, while the rare encounters push builds to their limits through escalating waves of increasingly difficult enemies. New Region of Skovos: The final showdown with Mephisto takes place in the ancient region of Skovos. New characters, quests, and monsters await players as they explore the ancient Mediterranean-inspired landscapes where humanity first emerged.

The Infernal Symphony

On Saturday, June 6, the Royal Festival Hall at Southbank Centre will transform into a stage for the Eternal Conflict, as the echoes of the Burning Hells and the High Heavens resound once more. Three decades ago, a brand new action-RPG emerged from the darkness and reshaped the landscape of gaming forever. Now, spanning three decades, four iconic titles, and countless adventures, audiences are invited to embark on a powerful musical pilgrimage through the world of Sanctuary. Guided by the artistry of Marek Wroniszewski, the evening will be performed by the celebrated London Mozart Players, joined by the majestic Hertfordshire Chorus. Together, they will summon the unmistakable musical soul of Diablo, with legendary themes re-imagined and woven into a monumental new concert opus arranged by Ignacy Wojciechowski.

The concert will also feature special guest appearances from Diablo's Lead Composer Ted Reedy and Music Director Derek Duke, making this opening night of Game Music Festival 2026 an unmissable moment for fans of the franchise and lovers of orchestral game music alike. From the mournful guitar of Tristram, and the sonorous themes of Lords of Destruction, to the sombre strings of Kyovashad; from thunderous battle anthems to haunting choral harmonies – The Infernal Symphony brings to life the music that has shaped the soul of Sanctuary and captivated generations of gamers. This official anniversary concert is part of Game Music Festival 2026, a month-long celebration of video game music presented across London, showcasing the artistry, emotion and cultural impact of some of the most iconic soundtracks ever created. The Infernal Symphony marks the festival's opening night at the Royal Festival Hall.

