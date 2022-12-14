Multiversus Adds Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson Version Of Black Adam

WB Games has added a new update to Multiversus today, as players can now get the Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson version of Black Adam. The content comes as part of the Season 2 content and also because it's Warner Bros. and they can throw him into the mix whenever they feel like it. As you can see, you're getting him in an animated form that matches up with the rest of the game, and he does all of the moves you expect Black Adam to do. Only now, you get some lines from the character. We got more info on his addition and everything else with the update for you below.

"The seasonal MultiVersus FestiVersus 2022 in-game event begins today, allowing players to participate in matches and earn "Holiday Cookies" in exchange for rewards, including the Ugly Sweater Superman character variant, Gingerbread Toast profile icon, Snowman ring out and Let It Snow sticker emote. Players can log in and play the game on 12 separate days throughout the event to earn an increasing amount of Holiday Cookies and receive an MVSnowflake profile icon on the 12th day. The FestiVersus 2022 rewards and holiday-inspired items will be available until January 18, 2023, at 10 am PT."

"The Season 2 Battle Pass is available now and includes a variety of free items for all players to earn, such as the Baker Street Tom & Jerry character variant (Tom and Jerry), Tea Time Reindog variant, and Pixel Finn (Adventure Time) profile icon. Players who unlock the premium Battle Pass for Season 2 can earn even more rewards, including the Astronaut Velma (Scooby-Doo) variant, Maestro Bugs (Looney Tunes) variant, and Arya Yawn (Game of Thrones) taunt. Both the free and premium Battle Pass paths include 50 tiers of rewards to earn. Also available starting today for in-game purchase are the Samurai Batman (DC), Evil Morty (Rick and Morty), and Fern Finn (Adventure Time) character variants."