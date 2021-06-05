Minecraft Launches Ben 10 Content & New DLC This Week

What in the world is causing all that racket? It sounds like some sort of adventure-prone vehicle with two children and a senior citizen on board. Wait a minute, that can only mean one thing – the Rustbucket is here! Are you ready to go hero? I hope so, because the Ben 10 DLC just landed in Minecraft! This DLC comes in two different modes – Story and Free Roam. In Story Mode, you will need to step up and face an epic challenge. Ben, Gwen, and Grandpa Max need your help recovering lost alien DNA from the Omnitrix. Transform into all of Ben's alien heroes to defeat iconic villains like Vilgax, Zombozo, and Kevin 11 as the story unfolds. If you want to access all the alien DNA right away, then Free Roam Mode is for you. Maybe you want to take Rath for a stroll up the side of a skyscraper, or speed down the highway as XLR8? It's up to you to decide which alien is right for the job, but remember – there are villains to defeat in Free Roam Mode too!