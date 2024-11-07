Posted in: Games, MultiVersus, Video Games, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment | Tagged: raven, teen titans

Multiversus Reveals Teen Titans' Raven For Season Four

WB Games has revealed the contenbt coming to MultiVersus for Season Four, as Raven fromt he Teen Titans will be the first new addition

Article Summary WB Games unveils Season Four of MultiVersus featuring Teen Titans' Raven and Adventure Time's Marceline.

Raven, a powerful Mage, joins the roster with magical abilities like telekinesis and control over darkness.

Explore new Raven character variants, including White Raven and Trigon Possessed Superman, in the latest trailer.

MultiVersus offers dynamic battles with iconic characters on various maps, supporting cross-platform play.

WB Games revealed new info about the next season of MultiVersus, as Season Four: Midnight Misfits brings two more characters and other content to the game. The first big addition is that Raven from the Teen Titans will be the first of two characters, as she will arrive on the roster when the season launches on November 12. Meanwhile, Marceline, the fun-loving 1,000-year-old vampire queen from Adventure Time, is the second character, as they will show up later in the season. W have the finer details here and a new trailer before the season arrives.

Raven

Daughter of DC Super-Villain Trigon, Raven possesses a half-demon supernatural lineage that grants her incredible magical abilities, including telekinesis, flight, projection of her Soul-Self, and control over darkness itself, making her a formidable opponent for anyone in her way. In the new trailer, Raven's fighting skills as a Mage class character are on full display as she's able to use dark magic and telekinetic skills to pummel enemies, while her pet bird Lenore can assist in battle and extend combos. The video also provides a first look at the White Raven, Rule Breaker Raven, and Trigon Possessed Superman character variants.

MultiVersus

In MultiVersus, the Multiverse is at your fingertips as you battle it out in intense 2v2 matches. Up against Batman & Shaggy? Try using Finn the Human & Tom and Jerry! This platform fighter lets you play out your fantasy matchups in a fun co-op or head-to-head fight for supremacy. Choose from an ever-expanding roster of iconic characters such as Harley Quinn, Tom and Jerry, Rick and Morty, Finn the Human, Black Adam, Gizmo, and an extraordinary creature named Reindog. Every fighter boasts unique abilities that pair dynamically with other characters.

