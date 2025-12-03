Posted in: Fashion, Games, Indie Games, Video Games | Tagged: Bull Airs, Digital Dreams Entertainment, Mutant Football League

Mutant Football League 2 Is Getting Physical Merch

Fans of the upcoming game Mutant Football League 2 will be able to snag some physical merch, including footballs and sneakers

Article Summary Mutant Football League 2 teams up with Bull Airs for exclusive physical merchandise drops.

Merch lineup includes sneakers, jerseys, t-shirts, collectible figures, and themed footballs.

Featured items riff on in-game teams like Blitzburg Steelheads and Brainwashington Cadavers.

Creative Director hypes the gear as bold, outrageous, and packed with Mutant Football League attitude.

Indie game developer Digital Dreams Entertainment has partnered with Bull Airs to make some new physical items for Mutant Football League 2. As you can see here, the company will be releasing jerseys based on the teams in the game, as well as a pair of sneakers, a t-shirt, and a physical football to throw around. We have more details about each item and a couple of quotes about the collab below, as they are all up for pre-order.

Mutant Football League 2 x Bull Airs

Let your freak flag fly with Bull Airs' Mutant Football League lineup of exclusive sneakers, jerseys, Lace Faces, and SneakerHeadz inspired by the upcoming Mutant Football League 2 for consoles and PC, as well as its '90s Sega Genesis predecessor, Mutant League Football. Official Bull Airs Mutant Football League apparel and merchandise channels the attitude, grime, and bad-assery of the game's monstrous sports teams so you can rep your favorite parody teams in style.

Longhorns Sneakers — Only mindless husks would pass up the chance at these Brainwashington Cadavers-themed high-top sneakers, adorned in the team's signature burgundy and gold colors, combat spikes, zombie bite decal, and chain laces. Bloodstains are included, don't worry.

— Only mindless husks would pass up the chance at these Brainwashington Cadavers-themed high-top sneakers, adorned in the team's signature burgundy and gold colors, combat spikes, zombie bite decal, and chain laces. Bloodstains are included, don't worry. Jerseys & T-Shirts — Several options based on multiple Mutant Football League teams, including the Cracksumskull Jugulars, Blitzburg Steelheads, Midway Mutants, New Goreleans Zombies, Diami Krakens, and more.

— Several options based on multiple Mutant Football League teams, including the Cracksumskull Jugulars, Blitzburg Steelheads, Midway Mutants, New Goreleans Zombies, Diami Krakens, and more. Lace Faces — Upgrade your kicks with MFL-themed toppers that cling to your laces and stare down any people or pets at ground level. Be careful where you step!

— Upgrade your kicks with MFL-themed toppers that cling to your laces and stare down any people or pets at ground level. Be careful where you step! SneakerHeadz — These little guys put the ball in football! This collectible further mutates a Brainwashington Cadavers player into a 4×5 hard foam spherical figure with a face only a mother could love.

"We couldn't be more excited to team up with Bull Airs to unleash some truly outrageous kicks and killer threads for the Mutant League community," said Michael Mendheim, Creative Director of Mutant Football League 2. "When I saw the first high-top concept — spikes, metal chains for laces — my jaw hit the floor. Chains for laces? That's insane! Bull Airs nailed the badass attitude of Mutant Football League. Wearing those shoes is going to stop traffic… and probably cause an accident. The T-shirts and jerseys they're crafting are absolutely sick, and I can't wait to see what other madness they cook up next. Fans of MFL are going to be drooling to get their hands on this gear."

"At Bull Airs, we put nostalgia in every step and stitch," said Ryan Green, Co-Owner of Bull Airs. "I grew up playing the original Mutant League Football on Sega in the '90s — back when games were gritty, funny, and full of attitude. So this partnership feels like coming full circle. We're beyond excited to bring fans exclusive sneakers, jerseys, Lace Faces™, and SneakerHeadz™ inspired by the new game and the classic chaos that started it all. Nostalgia makes people feel good — it brings back memories, connects generations, and spreads happiness — and that's exactly what we're building together with Mutant Football League."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!