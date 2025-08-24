Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: my hero academia, My Hero Academia All’s Justice

My Hero Academia: All's Justice Releases Battle Systems Video

Check out the latest video for My Hero Academia: All's Justice, as the developers show off the battle systems and how you'll fight

Article Summary Bandai Namco unveils a new battle systems trailer for My Hero Academia: All’s Justice 3v3 fighting game.

Tag team battles let players switch fighters to extend combos, counter, and turn the tide mid-match.

Plus Ultra gauge unleashes powerful team finishers; activate Rising! mode for huge boosts in clutch moments.

Play as U.A. students, Pro Heroes, and Villains with new moves inspired by the Final War arc of the anime.

Bandai Namco and developer Byking Inc. have released a new video for My Hero Academia: All's Justice, as they show off the game's battle systems. This is the first proper video we've seen for the game since its announcement over the summer, as they give you a good three minutes' worth of content guided by an announcer, showing you how you'll fight in the game. Enjoy the trailer as we're guessing the game won't be out until sometime in 2026.

My Hero Academia: All's Justice

In My Hero Academia: All's Justice, players will engage in 3v3 battles where victory is achieved by eliminating every member of the opposing team. The tag team system allows players to switch between fighters, opening opportunities to extend combos, counter enemy tactics, or turn defense into offense with well-timed swaps. Combat revolves around four core actions: Target Combo, Counter Attack, Guard, and Unblockable Attack, alongside tactical options like Evade and Counter Crash to escape danger.

Players can build their Plus Ultra gauge for a chance to unleash the Plus Ultra Combo, a devastating finisher where all three fighters combine their quirk abilities for massive damage. Adding even more intensity to battles is Rising!, a special state that enhances attack power, movement speed, and recovery. Rising can be activated once the gauge is filled, giving players the edge they need to seize victory. When the fight comes down to a single character, Rising! activates automatically, turning the tide of battle.

My Hero Academia: All's Justice features an extensive cast of fan-favorite characters from across the anime and manga's full timeline, including fully powered versions from the Final War arc. Fans will be able to choose from U.A. students, Pro Heroes, and Villains in their most iconic forms, each with new move sets and visuals inspired by their final appearances. Players will take control of fan-favorite characters such as Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, All Might, Tomura Shigaraki, Himiko Toga and more, and they can utilize their unique Quirks to pummel and blast through opponents.

