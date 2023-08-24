Posted in: Card Games, Games, Tabletop | Tagged: my hero academia, My Hero Academia CCG: Jet Burn, UVS Games

My Hero Academia CCG: Jet Burn Gets A Launch Date

My Hero Academia CCG: Jet Burn finally gets a launch date as UVS Games are aiming to drop the new card game this November.

UVS Games announced this morning that the My Hero Academia CCG: Jet Burn card game has an official release date in 2023. The game has been teased for months, but now we know it will be released on November 17th, 2023, for hobby shops and other retail locations. The set has over 150 cards with 17 new characters to build decks around in order to fight each other in this new card system. Which includes the introduction of Hawks and Hood, and a new version of Endavor for the UVS system. You can read more about the set below.

"My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game: Jet Burn joins UniVersus, one of the longest-running collectible card games. UniVersus is a multi-IP fighting game that allows fans to collect and battle with their favorite iconic properties like Cowboy Bebop and Trigun Stampede. This one-of-a-kind game answers the question of which would win in a fight."

24-Pack Booster Box

Players can visit their favorite local game stores and purchase the My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game: Jet Burn Booster Box, which includes 24 booster packs. Each pack contains 11 cards, including one character card, nine additional cards, and a Rare, Ultra Rare, or Secret Rare card. Furthermore, Booster Boxes may also feature limited edition Chrome Rares.

Two Clash Decks

Fans can also purchase one of two new Clash Decks featuring two of the most popular characters: Ochaco Uraraka and Himiko Toga. Each Clash Deck contains 50 cards plus one character card. Decks come with a play guide and a paper playmat. This is an excellent way for newcomers to get into action.

My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game: Jet Burn Hanging Boosters

Hanging Boosters comes with one character card, nine additional cards, and one Rare, Ultra Rare, or Secret Rare card for 11 cards. Limited edition Chrome Rares appear in Hanging Boosters.

Jet Burn Pre-Release Pack

Initially introduced for My Hero Academia Collectible Card Game: Undaunted Raid, the Pre-release Players Kits will be available for fans beginning November 10th. Players who attend an official Jet Burn Prerelease (find one and sign up here on the UGN) event at their local game store will receive a Player Kit. Kits contain 6 Jet Burn booster packs, and one bonus XR or alt-art character card.

