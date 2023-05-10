Pokémon TCG Japan: Clay Burst Preview: Gold Hyper Rares These are the Gold Hyper Rares that can be pulled by Pokémon TCG fans lucky enough to come upon a booster box of the rare set Clay Burst.

The next two sets of the Scarlet & Violet era are arriving on April 14th in Japan. The two sets, Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, will largely focus on the Treasures of Ruin Legendary group from the region of Paldea introduced in Scarlet & Violet. In this expansion, all four Treasures of Ruin (Chien-Pao, Ting-Lu, Chi-Yu, and Wo-Chien) will receive Pokémon ex. This set follows Pokémon TCG Japan's Scarlet ex and Violet ex and the subset Triplet Beat which were released in early 2023, kicking off the new Paldea-themed series block that will presumably run for the next three years. Snow Hazard and Clay Burst will merge with Triplet Beat as the basis for Scarlet & Violet – Paldea Evolved, the second English-language expansion set of the Generation Nine era, which will release on June 30, 2023. The Pokémon ex mechanic, the main mechanic of this new era, continues in Snow Hazard and Clay Burst, as does the layout of the Secret Rare section, which includes Illustration Rares, Special Illustration Rares, Full Art ex, Full Art Trainers, Special Illustration Rare Trainers, and Gold cards. Today, let's take a look at another trio of Secret Rare cards revealed for Clay Burst.

Rainbow Rare cards have been eliminated in the Scarlet & Violet era, but Gold Secret Rare cards, now officially called Hyper Rares, are sticking around. The Gold Hyper Rares of Clay Burst includes Ting-Lu ex, Super Energy Retrieval, and Grass Energy. The Ting-Lu ex Gold Hyper Rare is of course the stand-out card of these previews, but seeing the card here just makes me long for the way Gold Secret Rares were handled during the first leg of the Sword & Shield era. These cards just use the same line art as Full Arts in the current sets, where the older Gold cards displayed the Pokémon's Shiny form for more variety.

Japanese sets often give us early ideas of what the English-language sets may include, so be sure to keep an eye on our coverage.