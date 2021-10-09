Nacon Announces Cricket 22: The Official Game Of The Ashes

Nacon and Big Ant Games are bringing Cricket back to video games with their next title Cricket 22: The Official Game Of The Ashes. It's been a few years since they've released a proper sports title for the game, going back to Cricket 19 which was pretty successful in Europe and Asia. This time around they're giving players a much more comprehensive game that will be more robust and come with a ton of new options like other major sports titles do. The game is currently set to be released on November 25th for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, but they will be releasing a sort of demo for the game called The Nets Challenge in the next week or so giving you a taste of the game.

All-new bowling and fielding controls ; whether it's a feisty fast bouncer, or the satisfying "snap" as you hurl the ball from the infield for a precision run-out, Cricket 22 features refined, tight controls that enable you to play your best game of cricket.

; whether it's a feisty fast bouncer, or the satisfying "snap" as you hurl the ball from the infield for a precision run-out, Cricket 22 features refined, tight controls that enable you to play your best game of cricket. A deep, narrative-driven career mode ; you are in control on and off the field. You manage your training and press conferences, deal with injuries, and decide your path towards international glory!

; you are in control on and off the field. You manage your training and press conferences, deal with injuries, and decide your path towards international glory! It's the most accessible cricket game yet ; New to Cricket? Cricket 22 makes it easier to get into the game than ever before, with a completely overhauled series of tutorials and first-time user experience. Cricket 22 is the most detailed simulation of the sport that Big Ant has ever created, and thanks to these tutorials we'll have you out there batting and bowling like a pro in no time.

; New to Cricket? Cricket 22 makes it easier to get into the game than ever before, with a completely overhauled series of tutorials and first-time user experience. Cricket 22 is the most detailed simulation of the sport that Big Ant has ever created, and thanks to these tutorials we'll have you out there batting and bowling like a pro in no time. An all-new commentary team ; Cricket 22 brings a star-studded commentary team, featuring Michael Atherton, Ian Healy, Mel Jones, Alison Mitchell and David Gower. Every shot will be called with greater depth and analysis than ever before, and for the first time ever in a sports game, there will be an all-women commentary team, further deepening the representation of women in the Cricket 22 experience.

; Cricket 22 brings a star-studded commentary team, featuring Michael Atherton, Ian Healy, Mel Jones, Alison Mitchell and David Gower. Every shot will be called with greater depth and analysis than ever before, and for the first time ever in a sports game, there will be an all-women commentary team, further deepening the representation of women in the Cricket 22 experience. The best-looking cricket ever; Cricket 22 takes full advantage of the capabilities of the latest generation of hardware. Not only does the game load with blinding speed, getting you into the action more quickly than ever before, it also includes a full suite of visual updates, including incredible real-time ray tracing elements, providing the most visually realistic game of cricket ever seen.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: What's New In Cricket 22? The Nets Challenge! (https://youtu.be/ElueejKJzLQ)