Nacon Announces New Robin Hood-Influenced Game Gangs Of Sherwood Gangs Of Sherwood is a modernized take on the tale of Robin Hood, as you will explore a steampunk world in this action-adventure title.

Nacon and indie game developer Appeal Studios revealed their latest title, Gangs Of Sherwood, putting a modern spin on the tale of Robin Hood. The game will have you choose between the four main characters of the bandits' side, including Friar Tuck, Little John, Maid Marian, and Robin Hood, as they have taken their world and flipped it on its ear for a weird steampunk co-op action-adventure game version, featuring characters and places you have come to know from the story. The game will supposedly come out this Fall for PC and consoles, but a firm date hasn't been attached yet. But you can check out the latest trailer below and more info about the game.

"Gangs of Sherwood is a cooperative action-adventure game for 1 to 4 players with fast-paced gameplay and high replay value in a reimagined world based on the legend of Robin Hood. Exploiting the powers of the Philosopher's Stone, the Sheriff of Nottingham's armies have built up untold power and are oppressing the people of England more than ever. In a unique science-fantasy version of the Robin Hood legend, the game features explosive combat, spectacular combos, and co-op gameplay for fans of epic battles and challenges in stunning environments."

4 ICONIC PLAYABLE CHARACTERS – Choose from Robin, Maid Marian, Friar Tuck, and Little John, four legendary heroes with different fighting styles and fully customizable.

Choose from Robin, Maid Marian, Friar Tuck, and Little John, four legendary heroes with different fighting styles and fully customizable. AN UNFORGETTABLE ADVENTURE – From Sherwood Forest to the flying fortress of the Sheriff of Nottingham, hordes of enemies will try to stand in your way. Foil the tyrant's plans and fight formidable soldiers in stunning environments within a reimagined science-fantasy version of a well-known world.

From Sherwood Forest to the flying fortress of the Sheriff of Nottingham, hordes of enemies will try to stand in your way. Foil the tyrant's plans and fight formidable soldiers in stunning environments within a reimagined science-fantasy version of a well-known world. COOPERATIVE ACTION FOR UP TO 4 PLAYERS – Chain together increasingly spectacular attacks and synergize with other members of your team to pull off devastating combos.

