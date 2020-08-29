Nacon & Cyanide Studio Announce Blood Bowl 3 For 2021

During Gamescom 2020, Nacon and Cyanide Studio revealed they will be releasing Blood Bowl 3 sometime in 2021. Bringing the Games Workshop title back for another round of virtual play, the literal fantasy football title will return sometime in 2021 with a lot more at stake. If you're not familiar with the series, you play coach to players made up of elves, humans, orcs, and other creatures in a version of American football. Where it isn't illegal to use powers or leave some of your opponents buried on the field. You'll give the players instructions on what to do, and much like real football at that point, you hope they get the message and score a touchdown. The game will be released sometime early next year for PC, all three major consoles, and next-gen consoles.

All your units can gain experience and receive statistic bonuses or new skills. However, be careful: injuries are common, especially when the referee is a goblin who tends to overlook most forms of violence. Some players may even leave the field limp and lifeless, putting an early and definitive end to their careers. Blood Bowl 3 is a faithful adaptation of the Games Workshop board game, which is to receive a new edition this year. The game will use the new edition rules, teams (including the new Black Orcs and Imperial Nobility), units and associated skills. The best strategists will obviously be at an advantage, but will that be enough? All it takes is one unfortunate roll of the dice to change the course of a match. Funnier, bloodier and more spectacular than ever, Blood Bowl 3 will be a hit with fans of the universe and competitive players alike. At launch, the game will include 12 races, each with their own arena and team of cheerleaders, campaign and multiplayer modes, and loads of customization options. Regular content updates will be added after launch.