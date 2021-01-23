Nadir Will Release On Both Nintendo Switch & PC

Shockwork Games revealed this week that their upcoming game Nadir will be released on both PC and the Nintendo Switch. The team is currently in the process of developing the game as well as preparing to launch a Kickstarter shortly, but they've already made their intentions known about where their dark JRPG will be headed. The game has been inspired by The Divine Comedy as they stretch into the depths of the abyss fighting the demons and sols that lay within. You can read more about the game below and check out the latest trailer for it.

The city of Nadir stretches deep into the abyss, where damned souls spend eternity fighting for power and influence. No one can resist its grasp, but some will try to take over this hellish piece of land. This is the city of the damned, a place where all manner of wretched creatures atones for their sins. No one can encounter peace here, continuous suffering and strife are what awaits lost beings in Nadir. The city's numerous layers go deep into the abyss, each a home to a different kind of a twisted soul. At the lowest level, in the deepest darkness, the power resides, waiting to be claimed by those brave or foolish enough to try. Control your Sins . Every Sin has its own Avatar, a shell that will bring its will to Nadir. As the avatar's journey progresses, their power will grow, unlocking new abilities to fight even stronger threats. And if their shell fall, the abyss will produce more fools to try.

. Every Sin has its own Avatar, a shell that will bring its will to Nadir. As the avatar's journey progresses, their power will grow, unlocking new abilities to fight even stronger threats. And if their shell fall, the abyss will produce more fools to try. Strong visual art style . Monochrome style full of high contrasts inspired by comic books like Frank Miller 's Sin-City, Mike Mignola 's Hellboy, and the works of Sergio Toppi and Tsutomu Nihei .

. Monochrome style full of high contrasts inspired by comic books like 's Sin-City, 's Hellboy, and the works of and . Bloodcurdling bosses . Each level of Nadir has its own Floor Guardian that you will have to defeat in order to go deeper into the city.

. Each level of Nadir has its own Floor Guardian that you will have to defeat in order to go deeper into the city. Twist on a turn system to make the encounter more exciting. A Threat Counter shows how much time is left before the enemy turn starts. Each character's skill subtracts from the Threat Counter, so choose your skills carefully at the right time.

A Threat Counter shows how much time is left before the enemy turn starts. Each character's skill subtracts from the Threat Counter, so choose your skills carefully at the right time. Choose your own approach and tactics with different team compositions. There are ways to prolong the player's turn by using special skills or performing a skill combo.

There are ways to prolong the player's turn by using special skills or performing a skill combo. Reach the bottom of Nadir. This goal seems simple, but considering the characteristics of Sins, will they actually be able to work together?