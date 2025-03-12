Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf Releases New PC Game Mirror Lightstrip

Nanoleaf has released a new item for gamers looking to decorate their setup with the brand-new PC Game Mirror Lightstrip.

Nanoleaf has a new lighting option for PC gamers who are looking to decorate their space, as they have launched the new PC Game Mirror Lightstrip. The design of these takes cues from others you may have seen on the market, as you attach them to the back of your monitor, desk, TV, or other furniture, as the lighting syncs to whatever is on your monitor, creating a unique lighting effect that mimics whatever your seeing to create a much more immersive experience. Looks great for streamers as well as anyone looking to make their room glow as they play. We have more info below, as they're currently selling for $50.

Nanoleaf PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip

Take your setup to the next level and bring your desktop gaming experience to life with the Nanoleaf PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip. The light strip syncs with your computer directly via a USB connection for ultra-immersive dynamic color effects that mirror the action on your screen, react to in-game events or even dance to the beat of your music. The new PC Lightstrip syncs with your computer directly via the Nanoleaf Desktop App, offering the most precise screen mirroring and seamless setup process.

Next Level Immersion: Upgrade your setup and bring your desktop gaming experience to life. With the PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip, mirror the action on your screen and in-game events for the most dynamic color effects. For screens up to 32"

Easy Install : Flexible and trimmable zigzag lightstrip design makes set up super simple. Plus, pair instantly right out of the box. Simply plug in your lightstrip and open the Desktop App to connect – no camera or extra setup required!

Ambient Lighting: Choose from 16M+ brilliant colors, create your own dynamic animations or turn on music syncing to give your setup a completely custom look.

