Posted in: Game Hardware, Games, Video Games | Tagged: CES 2025, Nanoleaf

Nanoleaf Reveals Multiple Gaming & Lifestyle Items at CES 2025

Nanoleaf showed off several items at CES 2025, including a new flor lamp, lighting strip options, and oddly enough, a face mask

Article Summary Nanoleaf unveiled an LED Light Therapy Face Mask, expanding into wellness with skin treatment innovations.

The Smart Multicolor Floor Lamp offers customizable lighting, music syncing, and seamless integration.

PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip enhances gaming with real-time screen mirroring and dynamic lights.

The 4D V2 Lightstrip upgrades TV immersion with a lightweight, bendable design and secure camera mount.

Nanoleaf brought in some new items to show off at CES 2025 in Las Vegas, as the team had some gaming items and a couple of lifestyle ones as well. The big item that was shown off was the new LED Light Therapy Mask, which joined the new trend of using lighting to help your skin. They also revealed a new floor lamp that looks pretty cool and two different lighting strip options for your monitor and TV. We have more details below on all of them, as you can see at the event this week.

Nanoleaf LED Light Therapy Face Mask

Nanoleaf's LED Light Therapy Face Mask is an advanced FDA Class II certified skincare device that marks the company's exciting evolution and expansion into the wellness industry. Engineered with Nanoleaf's state-of-the-art LED technology and renowned expertise in lighting innovation, the device utilizes clinically proven red and Near Infrared Light (NIR) to treat skin concerns such as fine lines, acne, uneven skin tone, and collagen production. Delivering unmatched performance with an exceptional irradiance (power density of the LEDs), the Nanoleaf Face Mask offers lower treatment time for the most optimal results. The device also features seven different modes to target specific skin concerns, offering a personalized approach to at home wellness. Crafted with premium medical-grade materials and ergonomically designed to fit the contours of the face, the mask delivers clinically proven, spa-quality treatments at an accessible price point—bringing the power of advanced skincare right into the comfort of your home.

Smart Multicolor Floor Lamp

Expanding on their smart lighting line up, Nanoleaf also introduces the Smart Multicolor Floor Lamp, an essential product for transforming your home with vibrant, customizable illumination. Boasting over 16 million colors, music syncing and gradient displays with vibrant Scenes, the modern lamp features an ultra slim design and powerful lighting capabilities to add the ideal ambience to everyday spaces. The Multicolor Floor Lamp also works with Nanoleaf's Sense+ Switch, the company's newest motion and daylighting sensing light switch, to create the most seamless lighting experience for users. Control with the Nanoleaf App or via Matter over Wifi to set Schedules for more comfort and convenience.

PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip

For gamers and entertainment enthusiasts, the PC Screen Mirror Lightstrip takes immersion to the next level right at your desk setup. Watch as the real-time screen mirroring, dynamic multicolor effects and music syncing transform games and moves on your PC for the most dynamic experience. Featuring a zig-zag design that allows for easy bending around your screen without corner brackets, the Lightstrip is also designed with seamless pairing – simply plug the lightstrip into your PC and open the Nanoleaf Desktop App to instantly pair your device. Each Lightstrip is 2.5m in length, trimmable and users will be able to connect two lights at once for dual monitor setups.

4D V2

Delivering a smarter, more reliable, and visually stunning way to elevate your TV entertainment experience, Nanoleaf 4D V2 takes your screen mirroring setup to the next level with upgraded specs, product design and an improved installation process. With a new ultra-lightweight and bendable lightstrip, 4D V2 offers the most effortless setup for users eliminating the need for corner bracket mounts. The upgrade also includes a more secure and longer camera mount allowing the camera to capture wider screens for optimal mirroring. Experience vibrant, real-time reactive lighting like never before with the Nanoleaf 4D V2—transforming how you watch, play, and immerse yourself in your favorite content.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!