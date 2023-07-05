Posted in: Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: Naraka: Bladepoint, PS5

Naraka: Bladepoint Is Headed To PS5 & Becoming Free-To-Play

Naraka: Bladepoint is becoming a free-to-play title, just in time for NetEase Games to release it for the PlayStation 5 this month.

NetEase Games has revealed this evening that they will be bringing Naraka: Bladepoint over to the PS5, and that the game will be changing to Free-To-Play. First and foremost, the game will drop onto the PS5 on July 17th, brining with it all the content and updates released to-date, along with some exclusives and bonus content added to the mix. Secondly, as a sort of reward for hitting 20 million players, the game will be free for everyone moving forward across all platforms and will also be cross-platform accessible. We got the rundown from the devs of everything to expect later this month.

Dive into the legends of the Far East in Naraka: Bladepoint, a fast-paced competitive melee action experience. And a Battle Royale like no other. Heroes from all over the world have gathered on Morus Island, where two ancient gods collided aeons ago — creating the Mask of Immortality: an artefact of legendary power. You are one such hero, ready to face many others on your way to claim it. Experience unique fighting gameplay, combining fast movements in a large environment and a deep and intense melee combat system based on combos, parries, and counters. Build your own playstyle from an immense roster of original characters, each with unique customizable skills, and all using a wide array of weaponry ranging from Katanas to Muskets. In addition to the many different competitive modes you can enter as a team with your friends, Naraka: Bladepoint offers solo campaigns, new seasonal content and a deep customization system rarely seen in battle royales. The game will also introduce a host of new content, features and updates."

Capture the Spirit Well: A 12v12 gang wars battle that allows players to capture locations to earn points.

A 12v12 gang wars battle that allows players to capture locations to earn points. New Dual Halberds Weapon: Combines a spear and a dagger into one. It can stab straight and also strike horizontally with the ability to lock other weapons.

Combines a spear and a dagger into one. It can stab straight and also strike horizontally with the ability to lock other weapons. Justice Chamber updates to Guild Mode: Position and more features added to the current guild system.

Position and more features added to the current guild system. New Hero – Tessa: Tessa is a 1000-year-old fox demon who can charm her enemies and capture their souls.

Tessa is a 1000-year-old fox demon who can charm her enemies and capture their souls. Veteran rewards: Players who previously purchased the game will receive in-game gold equivalent to what edition they currently possess and more.

Players who previously purchased the game will receive in-game gold equivalent to what edition they currently possess and more. PS5 Additions: PlayStation 5 player-exclusive items and Anniversary in-game events and rewards. Collaboration with Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains (based on a famous Chinese painting).

PlayStation player-exclusive items and Anniversary in-game events and rewards. Collaboration with Dwelling in the Fuchun Mountains (based on a famous Chinese painting). 3D Lobby: Players can grapple around and explore while queuing.

Players can grapple around and explore while queuing. New season skin theme: Classic of Mountains and Seas and the god of four seasons.

Classic of Mountains and Seas and the god of four seasons. XGP Benefits: Players who own a NARAKA account via Xbox Game Pass will be automatically upgraded to Ultimate Edition.

