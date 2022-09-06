Narrative Puzzle Game Riley & Rochelle Receives New Trailer

Indie developer and publisher Sheinman Games revealed a brand new trailer for their narrative puzzle game Riley & Rochelle. This is an interesting title as the team has made a love story about two musicians during the '90s, each of them trying to find their own voices in a sea of talent trying to achieve their dreams. You'll follow their lives and careers through a documentary, all set to a soundtrack of original music, as you'll piece together their lives from important information in their diaries. You can check out the latest trailer for the game down below and get a better sense of what the game is about. As of right now, it looks like we won't see the game until 2023.

Uncover the lives of Riley and Rochelle, two musicians from two different sides of the tracks, as they find their voices, ascend into superstardom, fall in love, and fall apart. Delve deep into 90's nostalgia as you piece together their lives through listening to their original and diverse career-spanning music, sifting through their journals and researching real events to discover who they are in this rich narrative puzzle game. Reminisce about 90s pop culture and counterculture while deciding for yourself what makes art authentic. When does the pressure of creation become too much? Who gets to actually make art? And does becoming a star mean selling out?

Both from extremely different backgrounds, Riley & Rochelle are an unexpected love story no one saw coming. As you piece together their lives through reading journal entries, listening to their moving soundtracks, and more, you'll discover what makes them tic, their loves, losses, innermost thoughts and feelings. Correctly fill in the dates in their journals to piece together the puzzle of who they really are, and choose who wins out in the end as you make your movie.