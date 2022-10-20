Naruto's 20th Anniversary Comes To Tabletop With Yahtzee

The Op is helping to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Naruto as the company has released a special version of Yahtzee. Bringing a character to the game that has a number of different references to the anime and manga, as you will be taking specially designed dice with different foods on them and rolling them in a ramen bowl to make your matches. The game is currently on sale for $23 on both their website and Amazon, as you can read more about this special edition of the classic game below.

"Stealth is the first trait you might associate with ninjas, but not all of them can be quite up to speed—especially shinobis-in-training like rambunctious teen Naruto from the long-running anime series Naruto: Shippuden. While the impulsive fighter does make rounds defending Hidden Leaf Village with his friends, one way to guarantee his whereabouts is between missions at Ramen Ichiraku, the restaurant Naruto frequents for his vital bowl of miso pork noodle soup. Now there's a way to channel the fan favorite's ready appetite with his willingness to win."

"Putting together the right combos can apply to mastering moves and recipes, making this savory spin on America's #1 Dice Game the perfect way to pair your cravings for a challenge. It plays just like the game you grew up with: Roll the dice and create sets and sequences that rack up the most points to win, with lucky bonuses like five-of-a-kind that earn you a Yahtzee! The same rules of the traditional game apply: Roll the five dice up to three times and keep the highest scoring combinations to rack up points and win, hopefully with five of a kind and an outburst of "Yahtzee!" While the larger dice cup does bringeth your dice to a rousing roll."

"But something about the custom ramen bowl dice cup and ingredients illustrated dice makes taking your turn a little more rewarding! Find the six-sided dice adorned with the crucial components of Naruto's must-have meal: Egg, Fish Cakes, Chasu, Bamboo, Green Onion, and Noodles. Keep track of the points they line up with the included Naruto scorepad and pencil—everything you need to impress the Hokage with your skills! Are you ready?"