Posted in: Games, Video Games | Tagged: iRacing, nascar, NASCAR 25

NASCAR 25 Reveals Career Mode In Latest Developer Diary

The latest developer diary for NASCAR 25 shows off Career Mode, as you'll race the most iconic tracks and series to become the best

Article Summary NASCAR 25 to feature all four premier series, including the ARCA Menards Series for the first time.

Career Mode lets you customize vehicles and make strategic choices off the track.

Iconic racer Dale Earnhardt Jr. guides players through immersive gameplay.

iRacing brings authentic racing experience with expertise from past popular NASCAR titles.

Developer and publisher iRacing has revealed a new developer diary for NASCAR 25, this time going over the Career Mode you'll experience in the game. Iconic racer and the game's Executive Producer Dale Earnhardt Jr. goes over the different cup series in the game, as you are given the complete experience you would get if you were a real diver competing in the circuit on a full-time basis. Every race could mean something big for you on your way to Daytona. Enjoy the video above as the game is eyeing a Fall 2025 release window.

NASCAR 25 – Career Mode

NASCAR 25 will feature all four premier NASCAR series – the NASCAR Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Craftsman Truck Series, and, appearing along NASCAR series in a standalone title for the first time, the ARCA Menards Series. All four series, along with real drivers from each, will feature extensively in NASCAR 25's Career Mode, as well as in other gameplay modes such as quick races, seasons, and online multiplayer.

Career Mode will kick off in your backyard garage, where you'll customize your vehicle before making your debut in the ARCA Menards Series and honing your skills to advance up the ranks. There's more to a successful career than just racing – you'll sign contracts, earn money, hire staff, expand your facilities, and make public appearances to build your reputation. Strategic choices off the track will play a pivotal role in your journey to becoming a NASCAR Cup Series champion. On the racetrack, you'll have more interaction with your crew chief and spotter than ever before.

NASCAR 25 is the first standalone NASCAR console title produced by iRacing, the developers behind the most authentic motorsport racing simulation in the world. iRacing is bringing decades of racing expertise to NASCAR 25, including developers who worked on fan-favorite NASCAR games like NASCAR Racing 2003, NASCAR: Dirt to Daytona, and entries from the NASCAR Thunder series.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!