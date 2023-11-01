Posted in: Behaviour Interactive, Dead by Daylight, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Naughty Bear

Naughty Bear Has Arrived As Latest Dead By Daylight Killer Skin

Behaviour Interactive released the latest update for Dead By Daylight this week, bringing Naughty Bear in as the next killer skin.

Article Summary Naughty Bear is the latest killer skin introduced to Dead By Daylight through a recent update by Behaviour Interactive.

The new skin is for The Trapper, turning the original DbD character into a terrifying bear-like creature.

Although the skin doesn’t offer any additional bonuses or items, it grants players a special Mori to finish off opponents.

Product Manager Kirby Taylor shares excitement about bringing Naughty Bear back into the game, a character from Behaviour’s history.

Behaviour Interactive released an update for Dead By Daylight on Halloween, giving players the option to become the Naughty Bear. This is an all-new horrifying skin for The Trapper, giving the DbD original character a bit of an upgrade as you terrorize fellow players as a giant stuffed bear come to life. There's nothing extremely special bout the new outfit; it is purely a cosmetic that gives you no added bonuses or items or anything else. However, it does come with a special Mori, in case you want to finish players off in a particularly gruesome way. It's a cool-looking skin that is sure to terrify players in the future, as we look forward to seeing people dress as the bear during Christmas with the holiday theme in play. You can read more about it below and check out a new video showing the skin in action.

"He's out of hibernation and ready to crash the party. Play as Naughty Bear himself, thanks to this Visceral Legendary Outfit for The Trapper – complete with a brutal new Mori. Naughty's deep-seated disdain for others followed him into The Fog. Thankfully, his famous machete can cut through fur and flesh alike. This is one Bear you definitely don't want in your trap. The Naughty Bear Collection is available now in the in-game store."

"This is a fun trip into Behaviour's history," says Kirby Taylor, Product Manager of Dead by Daylight. "Back in 2010, we released a game called Naughty Bear, and we're happy to be bringing him back! The team has put a ton of work into this Outfit, from adjusting nearly all the animations to developing the systems allowing us to support special Outfit-specific Moris. We've also added the 'Visceral' rarity along with some visual indications in the UI to highlight Outfits with custom Moris!"

