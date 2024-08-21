NBA 2K25 Reveals More Info About MyTEAM Changes

Posted in: 2K Games, Games, NBA, NBA 2K, Video Games | Tagged: nba, NBA 2K25

2K Games has released new details and a video for NBA 2K25, going over the changes players will see in MyTEAM mode. This part of the game will be getting four new modes to it, along with a new year-long Rep System that will come with its own rewards and perks, the return of the Auction House, and a ton of changes to upgrade the quality from NBA 2K24. We have the video above and more info below from their latest Courtside Report.

NBA 2K25 – MyTEAM

Triple Threat Park: NBA 2K25 features one of the biggest upgrades in MyTEAM history: Triple Threat Park on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Triple Threat Park is the next-gen recreation of the NBA 2K16 Rivet City Championship MyPARK. Accessible from within the MyTEAM menus or from The City, this acts as the new home for Triple Threat Online and Triple Threat Online: Co-Op multiplayer games, where players can meet new players face-to-face to befriend or battle. Like the original Rivet City rooftop, there are a total of nine courts – four dedicated to 2-player 3v3 games and five courts for 6-player 3v3 Co-Op games. For the first time in NBA 2K25, players can take the court in Park gameplay with NBA players while their MyPLAYERs watch from the sidelines.

features one of the biggest upgrades in MyTEAM history: Triple Threat Park on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. Accessible from within the MyTEAM menus or from The City, this acts as the new home for Triple Threat Online and Triple Threat Online: Co-Op multiplayer games, where players can meet new players face-to-face to befriend or battle. Like the original Rivet City rooftop, there are a total of nine courts – four dedicated to 2-player 3v3 games and five courts for 6-player 3v3 Co-Op games. For the first time in NBA 2K25, players can take the court in Park gameplay with NBA players while their MyPLAYERs watch from the sidelines. Breakout: Breakout is the new single-player experience in NBA 2K25 MyTEAM. As players try to break out of the game board and earn their reward, they will compete in quick Triple Threat 3v3, Clutch Time 5v5, or shortened 13-card Full Lineup games based on their own personal preference. As players explore each board, they'll play against a range of opponents, including current NBA teams, historic teams in Era-themed games, All-Time teams, and other theme teams composed of new collections released throughout the year. Once players reach the outer edge, they will face off against a final gatekeeper team. These gatekeepers are the final run-ending opponents that stand between them and the reward they selected.

Breakout is the new single-player experience in NBA 2K25 MyTEAM. As players try to break out of the game board and earn their reward, they will compete in quick Triple Threat 3v3, Clutch Time 5v5, or shortened 13-card Full Lineup games based on their own personal preference. As players explore each board, they'll play against a range of opponents, including current NBA teams, historic teams in Era-themed games, All-Time teams, and other theme teams composed of new collections released throughout the year. Once players reach the outer edge, they will face off against a final gatekeeper team. These gatekeepers are the final run-ending opponents that stand between them and the reward they selected. Showdown: Showdown is a new win-based multiplayer mode in NBA 2K25 that draws inspiration from competitive modes from past MyTEAM years and is the evolution of Unlimited. Showdown is for the best players and offers the best rewards. Games are played with 13-card Full Lineups in 4-minute quarters. The core of this mode is a progression system across 15 tiers, where the primary goal is to win and get promoted. Win streaks earn extra progression up the ladder. Players who earn a few wins the week prior will be able to choose a reward group based on tier every Friday at 8 AM Pacific Time. After players get a target amount of Showdown wins each week, they will qualify for our new competitive mode, King of the Court.

Showdown is a new win-based multiplayer mode in NBA 2K25 that draws inspiration from competitive modes from past MyTEAM years and is the evolution of Unlimited. Showdown is for the best players and offers the best rewards. Games are played with 13-card Full Lineups in 4-minute quarters. The core of this mode is a progression system across 15 tiers, where the primary goal is to win and get promoted. Win streaks earn extra progression up the ladder. Players who earn a few wins the week prior will be able to choose a reward group based on tier every Friday at 8 AM Pacific Time. After players get a target amount of Showdown wins each week, they will qualify for our new competitive mode, King of the Court. King of the Court: King of the Court is where the best of the best come to compete each week. The exclusive event is held every Saturday from 10 AM to 2 PM PT, starting on September 14. To qualify, players must meet certain qualification thresholds in either the new Showdown or Triple Threat Park modes during the preceding week or earn automatic qualification by rising up the MyTEAM REP tiers. After each King of the Court game, players will earn a Game Score based on their performance. If players lose three games, their time in that Saturday's King of the Court will be over. Final Game Score each Saturday will be ranked amongst all competitors to crown the ultimate No. 1 King of the Court.

Other Crucial Updates

The Auction House Returns: The community has spoken and NBA 2K25 will see the return of the Auction House in MyTEAM. Players can auction off or acquire cards using MyTEAM Points (MTP) to enhance their Collection. The Auction House menu has been consolidated into a one-stop shop for searching, buying, and selling for a more streamlined experience. Players will now be able to search for a selected card directly from their My Auctions menu, so they can easily check MTP prices before listing their card for sale.

The community has spoken and NBA 2K25 will see the return of the Auction House in MyTEAM. Players can auction off or acquire cards using MyTEAM Points (MTP) to enhance their Collection. The Auction House menu has been consolidated into a one-stop shop for searching, buying, and selling for a more streamlined experience. Players will now be able to search for a selected card directly from their My Auctions menu, so they can easily check MTP prices before listing their card for sale. MyTEAM REP: NBA 2K25 introduces a REP system to MyTEAM. The REP system is a year-long token of success that doesn't reset at the end of each Season. New rewards include seasonal, monthly, & weekly Free Packs, returning fan-favorite rewards like the Fire Ball, access to the Auction House, and grand prizes like a G.O.A.T. Jayson Tatum Player Card for players that reach the Dark Matter tier. The REP leaderboard embellishes the Top Ten REP Players with INVINCIBLE Logos, while the No. 1 overall will receive the G.O.A.T. Logo.

introduces a REP system to MyTEAM. The REP system is a year-long token of success that doesn't reset at the end of each Season. New rewards include seasonal, monthly, & weekly Free Packs, returning fan-favorite rewards like the Fire Ball, access to the Auction House, and grand prizes like a G.O.A.T. Jayson Tatum Player Card for players that reach the Dark Matter tier. The REP leaderboard embellishes the Top Ten REP Players with INVINCIBLE Logos, while the No. 1 overall will receive the G.O.A.T. Logo. New Way to Get In the Game: NBA 2K25 features a brand new tutorial designed to teach players the basics of MyTEAM as well as the basics of NBA 2K gameplay and the sport of basketball. Players can get started through the Learn 2K tutorial for New Gen, then return to MyTEAM for an introduction of the various MyTEAM modes, features, and special Welcome to MyTEAM challenges. The Training Hub, found in the MyTEAM Home tab, is where players can Replay Tutorials, watch Tips & Tricks videos, jump into Freestyle shootaround, or for the first time in MyTEAM, Practice Plays or run a Scrimmage with their MyTEAM lineup.

