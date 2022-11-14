NCSOFT Reveals New Open World Action MMO On The Way

NCSOFT has announced a brand new game in the works with no title, which they are calling an "ambitious open-world Action MMO." At the moment, it's being referred to as Project LLL, set in an alternative sci-fi fictitious world where you will explore various locations, including a post-apocalyptic South Korea, the 10th-century Byzantine Empire, and the 23rd-century future. All of which will be in the same timeline. This brand-new IP will become available for PC and consoles sometime in 2024. We have a couple of quotes and more info from today's reveal for you below, along with 9 minutes of footage showing what they're working on.

Project LLL will feature a vast open world in which more than 30km of land area is seamlessly connected to a single environment offering players compelling procedurally created content that reacts appropriately to the player's situation instead of playing preset content on repeat. Players will also have the opportunity to pilot various vehicles such as robots, automobiles, and even helicopters. These vehicles will heavily aid the player in combat encounters and can also be used to explore the world. Check out the first look at unaltered Project LLL gameplay in the video below.

"I personally referenced the novels Foundation and Dune. In terms of the subject of the game, I was influenced by the novels of Philip K. Dick," said Seeder Jaehyun Bae, project lead on Project LLL. "I tried to develop the story with themes of technology, human justice, and alternate history as shown in Blade Runner, Total Recall, The Man in the High Castle, etc."

"I think gamers these days are more interested in how a game actually plays than cinematic animations," said Seeder Jaehyun Bae. "Since this was the first reveal, I wanted to show the game itself without any exaggerations or polish. There will be a few more opportunities for us to share the development process like this. This is only the first step in our communication."