Need For Speed Unbound Launches Volume 6 Today

Electronic Arts have officially launched Need For Speed Unbound - Volume 6, bringing a ton of new content free and paid today.

Witness the triumphant return of Audi, featuring customizable RS 6 Avant, R8 Coupé, and more.

Climb the ranks in both single and multiplayer with the new ranking system and Speed Pass.

Relive NFS history with NFS Legends-themed content and unlock exclusive anniversary cars.

Electronic Arts released new content for Need For Speed Unbound this morning, as Volume 6: Head To Head, is available right now. Probably one of the most stacked volumes they've released since launch, players will have access to a robust PvP system with weekly challenges and competition across 25 new races. There will also be Weekly Playlists as well as the return of Audi with several vehicles from their history, each of them containing unique body kits, custom liveries, and more. We have the full rundown of all the content available as of today.

Need For Speed Unbound – Volume 6: Head To Head

Need For Speed Unbound continues to build towards the ultimate NFS experience, all in one place for the first time. Volume 6 introduces a dedicated PvP mode, now accessible immediately from the multiplayer garage, allowing racers to jump straight into competition with 25 new PvP races, available in both the namesake mode and Free Roam. With three rotating Weekly Playlists, there will always be something to cater to every type of petrol head. Volume 6 also sees the welcome return of Audi with the debut of the elegant and powerful RS 6 Avant (2020) alongside the fully customizable R8 Coupé (2019) and S5 Sportback (2017), all with unique body kits, custom liveries, and distinct handling and audio.

Players can now earn status across both Single and Multiplayer with the new Rank system and complete a reimagined Speed Pass with an optional Premium track that grants access to top-tier items**. To celebrate the 30-year anniversary of Need for Speed, purists can go back in time with the Darius' Custom Audi R8 Coupé '19, an updated version of his NFS Carbon ride. Additionally, NFS Legends-themed challenges in the Weekly Playlist kick off with a nod to where it all began, showcasing the iconic Ferrari Testarossa Coupé (1984) as a tribute to the original Ferrari included in the 1994 classic The Need for Speed.

Dedicated PvP Mode

The PVP mode is the direct gateway to the heart of racing action, accessible immediately from the MP garage, with 25 new races available in both the dedicated mode and Free Roam, via the Open Playlists feature.

Weekly PvP Playlists

Each week, three rotating curated playlists, plus a Quick Race option, cater to a diverse range of racing styles and preferences where participating racers can earn boosted XP. In these rotating options, we've introduced thematic Audi-focused and "NFS Legends" playlists alongside performance tiers, including four new S+ Tier Playlists. Whether engaging through the dedicated PVP mode or Open Playlists in Free Roam, they are the gateway to intensified competition.

Audi

Audi makes a statement entrance with the return of the Audi R8 Coupé (2019) and S5 Sportback (2017), alongside the franchise debut of the Audi RS 6 Avant (2020). Each model is fully customisable with multiple distinct body kits and unique engine audio, adding to the realism. Players can also unlock a Rare Custom version of each model through the Premium Speed Pass**.

Rank System

'Rank' is a new way to earn respect and showcase prowess as racers play through single-player or dominate multiplayer to climb the ranks. Each newly conquered Rank Division unlocks a Decal, Banner Frame, and Banner Title (a customisation feature introduced in Volume 6), turning every advancement into a visible badge of honour and skill.

Need For Speed Legends Content

The new 'NFS Legends' content is where history meets the future. Volume 6 ignites the NFS legacy by introducing Darius' Custom Audi R8 Coupé '19 in the Premium Speed Pass and the famed Ferrari Testarossa Coupé (1984) as a nod to the Ferrari from the first and undeniable classic, The Need for Speed.

Speed Pass

The new Speed Pass is packed with customisation content across 45 unlock tiers, including the Audi R8 Coupé and S5 Sportback with multiple body kits. There are also unlockable XP Boosts that accelerate Rank and Speed Pass progression.

CAR: Audi R8 Coupé (2019)

CAR: Audi S5 Sportback (2017)

BODYKITS: R8 and S5

RIVAL RACER CHARACTER SKINS FOR MP: Ross, Justicia, and Youmna

BANNER FEATURE: Banner Titles

And more, 45 Total Tiers to Unlock

Premium Speed Pass

The Premium Speed Pass is the new, singular ticket for premium content as part of NFS Unbound's live service. The Volume 6 Premium Speed Pass immediately grants the new Audi RS 6 Avant (2020) and access to its body kits and three Rare Custom versions. Players can also unlock Rydell as a playable character skin in multiplayer, infinity cosmetics, new VFX and SFX options, and more.

CAR: Audi RS 6 Avant (2020)

BODYKITS: RS 6

NEW CUSTOM: NFS Legends – Darius' Custom R8 Coupé (2019)

NEW CUSTOM: NEXTECH Tourenwagen – Custom S5 Sportback (2017)

NEW CUSTOM: "Michèle" – Custom RS 6 Avant (2020)

CHARACTER SKIN FOR MP: Rydell

COSMETICS: Infinity Rims and Plates

COSMETICS: Car Projections

And more, 30 additional tiers total in the Premium Speed Pass

