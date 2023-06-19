Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Criterion Games, Electronic Arts, need for speed, Need For Speed Unbound

Need For Speed Unbound Volume 3 To Launch This Tuesday

Need For Speed Unbound will be getting its next massive update on June 20th, as Volume 3 brings with it a ton of new content.

Criterion Games and Electronic Arts will be releasing the next update to the racing title, Need For Speed Unbound, as Volume 3 drops on June 20th. This is technically the second in a series of post-launch updates the team has produced to keep the game flowing, as they are adding several new races, new playlists, new events, Daily and Weekly Challenges, new cosmetics, new customizations, and new rides. The big one you need to keep an eye out for is the '80s classic DMC Delorean. We have the full rundown from the devs below of what you can expect, as well as the trailer for the content, as you can also get finer details on the game's website.

"In Need for Speed Unbound Volume 3, players will come together for intense stunt-based driving challenges against the clock in new Linkups, allowing them to earn big rewards like the DMC Delorean car. The update also introduces Speed Pass, a new way to get rewarded for completing challenges and events across Lakeshore."

Speed Pass: Rank up with Speed Pass, a new progression system with free cosmetics and customization items as a reward for playing. Enjoy 75 tiers of content, including new outfits, Driving Effects, neon lights, banner stickers, and more. Complete challenges to earn XP for sweet rewards, like the new Legendary Custom SRT Viper (2014).

Rank up with Speed Pass, a new progression system with free cosmetics and customization items as a reward for playing. Enjoy 75 tiers of content, including new outfits, Driving Effects, neon lights, banner stickers, and more. Complete challenges to earn XP for sweet rewards, like the new Legendary Custom SRT Viper (2014). Linkups: Take a break from the track and tear across the map to one of seven locations, from the Seba Ski Resort to the Quarry. Join up with the Lakeshore community to crush stunt-based challenges and complete collective goals of escalating difficulty against the clock over four rounds. Players will be rewarded with XP for Speed Pass and Bank to earn sweet cosmetics and customizations; complete 12 rounds of the Linkups event to win the new DMC Delorean.

Take a break from the track and tear across the map to one of seven locations, from the Seba Ski Resort to the Quarry. Join up with the Lakeshore community to crush stunt-based challenges and complete collective goals of escalating difficulty against the clock over four rounds. Players will be rewarded with XP for Speed Pass and Bank to earn sweet cosmetics and customizations; complete 12 rounds of the Linkups event to win the new DMC Delorean. More Ways to Play: Compete in 68 new Challenges, including 29 new Daily Challenges and 13 sets of different Weekly Challenges, to earn XP and Bank; players will also have access to the new Chat Wheel, which offers new ways to communicate quickly with the Lakeshore community. New Drift Playlists inject even more variety into the mix, challenging players to earn as much score as they can through each course.

Compete in 68 new Challenges, including 29 new Daily Challenges and 13 sets of different Weekly Challenges, to earn XP and Bank; players will also have access to the new Chat Wheel, which offers new ways to communicate quickly with the Lakeshore community. New Drift Playlists inject even more variety into the mix, challenging players to earn as much score as they can through each course. In-Game Store: Head to the in-game store to purchase new content packs, which include cars, cosmetics, driving effects, and more, including: Robojets Swag Pack: Available for $14.99, players have access to an incredible range of uniquely designed Robojets-themed items, including a clothing pack, a Driving Effect, an exclusive horn, and a Legendary Custom, the Mazda RX-7 Spirit R (2022). Ford Mustang GT Legendary Custom Pack: This pack is available for $9.99 and includes the Legendary Custom Ford Mustang GT (2015), and a 10-level Speed Pass boost which will reward players by unlocking exciting new cosmetic or customization items. Volume 3 Customs Pack: Enjoy access to the Volvo 242 DL (1975), the Volkswagen Golf GTI Clubsport(2016), and the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X (2008) Epic Customs – all for $5.99.

Head to the in-game store to purchase new content packs, which include cars, cosmetics, driving effects, and more, including:

