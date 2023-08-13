Posted in: Electronic Arts, Games, Video Games | Tagged: Criterion Games, Need For Speed Unbound

Need For Speed Unbound – Volume 4 Releases This Wednesday

Need For Speed Unbound - Volume 4 will be released on August 16th, which comes with a free season pass, Porsche additions, and more.

Electronic Arts and Criterion Games have revealed the content for Need For Speed Unbound – Volume 4, set to be released on August 16th. A lot is going into this new entry for the game, including a celebration of Porsche's 75th Anniversary, a new free Speed Pass, a revamp of the store, a new gift for players, a new Gauntlet Playlist, and more. We got the full details from the developers below, along with the latest trailer, as it will come to the game this Wednesday.

Celebrate 75 Years of Porsche: Need for Speed Unbound – Volume 4 celebrates 75 years of Porsche with exciting, new themed events, cosmetics, and customizations. Players can head to the Kennedy Test Track to tear it up in a unique Porsche 75th anniversary Playlist and smash stunt-based challenges in Linkups. Plus, finish the Porsche Playlist three times to earn a fully electric Porsche Taycan Turbo S (2022).

Gauntlet Playlists: In new Gauntlet Playlists, players will need to flex their best skills to outrace the most determined cops in Lakeshore. Get busted by the cops, and players will lose their shot at rewards, but if they can smash the field and make it to the end of the route, they'll earn big Bank and XP prizes.

New FREE Speed Pass: Volume 4 features a refreshed 75-level Speed Pass, offering free items for players to stir up the streets. Race through Speed Pass rank 50 to earn the wildest Legendary Custom Porsche 911 Carrera S (1997) that Lakeshore has seen.

Even More Ways to Play: Players can now access "Boosted" events in Lakeshore Online. Playlists and Linkups will unexpectedly, and for a limited time, become Boosted, giving players additional rewards when competing. Players can also experience seven new Linkup locations, including the Kennedy Test Track and Griffith Construction, and are now able to quick-route to Linkups. Volume 4 also introduces a whole new set of 20 Daily Challenges, plus 15 new One Shot Challenges, as well as a refreshed set of 39 Weekly Challenges to earn XP and Bank.

In-Game Store: Head to the in-game store to purchase three new premium customization and cosmetics content packs*, which include new cars, cosmetics, driving effects, and more. Plus, EA Play members can check their garage to find the electric neon 25th Anniversary Legendary Custom Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 (2021) waiting as a reward. Hip Hop Origins Swag Pack: Take to the streets in the Legendary Custom Mercedes-AMG G 63 (2017) and celebrate the origins of Hip Hop with the new Hip Hop Origin Swag Pack. This premium pack contains an incredible range of uniquely designed items, including a clothing pack, a Doberman mask, a driving effect, an exclusive horn, and more for $14.99. Need for Speed Unbound – Lotus Exige S Legendary Custom Pack: Available for $9.99; this pack offers players the Legendary Custom Lotus Exige S (2006) (custom body kit and livery) AND a 10-level Speed Pass boost, which will reward players with ten exciting new cosmetic or customization items. Need for Speed Unbound – Volume 4 Customs Pack: This pack is available for $5.99 and gives players three new exclusive Custom Builds: Eddie's NISSAN Skyline GT-R V·spec (1993) – Need for Speed Underground, Rachel's NISSAN 350Z (2008) – Need for Speed Underground 2, and Joe's Polestar 1 (2020) – Need for Speed Heat.

Need for Speed Heat Gift: Players who own Need for Speed Heat and purchase Need for Speed Unbound will receive an exclusive welcome gift; the McLaren F1 (1994) will be ready and waiting for them in their Garage when they arrive.

