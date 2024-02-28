Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, NetEase Games | Tagged: BulletFarm

NetEase Games Announces New L.A. Studio BulletFarm

NetEase Games has decided to open up a brand new AAA studio in Los Angeles, going by the name of BulletFarm with a new project in tow.

Article Summary NetEase Games unveils BulletFarm, a new remote-first AAA studio in Los Angeles.

Studio head David Vonderhaar of Call of Duty fame to lead the new venture.

BulletFarm is recruiting top talent for a fresh AAA title utilizing Unreal Engine 5.

The upcoming game will focus on co-op play and introduce an original universe.

NetEase Games announced the formation of a brand new remote-first AAA Los Angeles-based game studio going by the name of BulletFarm. The new studio will be led by David Vonderhaar, who has worked on the Call Of Duty franchise, more specifically on Black Ops. Joining him will be the studio's creative director Chris Cowell, as the studio has a number of open jobs and several key positions they're looking to fill. Considering the number of layoffs the industry has had, there should be no shortage of talent ready to fill those jobs immediately if the team is looking to get this out sooner than later.

According to this morning's announcement, the company is already set to work on a brand new AAA title, utilizing Unreal Engine 5 and set in an original universe not tied to any other franchise. The game will have an emphasis on co-op gameplay as the team is aiming to "craft a more intimate and relatable experience while offering a fresh take on first-person gameplay." We have a couple of quotes from this morning's announcement for you here.

"Starting this new studio has given me a chance to step out of my comfort zone and try my hand at making something entirely new and different. This is a departure from the games I've worked on, but one that showcases my passion for rich characters, precise mechanics, more intimate storytelling, and plenty of action," said David Vonderhaar, Studio Head at BulletFarm. "NetEase has provided us an incredible support structure to explore these new avenues and allow true freedom to begin building the concept and ideas for our game."

"NetEase Games is fully dedicated to giving BulletFarm the resources and support required to build this new first-person experience," said Simon Zhu, president of global investments and partnerships at NetEase Games. "David's leadership and the early collection of game development talent assembled at the studio is set to offer something truly unique for his existing fans along with a new audience."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!