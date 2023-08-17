Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, NetEase Games, Video Games | Tagged: austin, T-Minus Zero Entertainment, texas

NetEase Games Launches New Studio, T-Minus Zero Entertainment

NetEase Games has announced the launch of a brand new studio located in Austin, Texas by the name of T-Minus Zero Entertainment.

NetEase Games revealed this morning that they have launched a brand new studio with the introduction of T-Minus Zero Entertainment. The company will be located in Austin, Texas, and will be headed up by a few veteran game designers who have worked on titles like Doom, Mass Effect, and Dragon Age. Not a lot of info was shared about the studio's first project beyond the one-liner that they're working on " an ambitious, third-person online multiplayer action game set in a sci-fi universe." Which is to be expected since they just opened their doors. The company is currently hiring right now, as you can check out jobs on their website. We have more info on the studio as a whole and a couple of quotes from today's announcement.

The Launch Of T-Minus Zero Entertainment

T-Minus Zero Entertainment includes several industry veterans, including Game Director Mark Tucker, who brings 22 years of design experience on titles such as Fallout 76 (Design Director), Doom, and Crimson Alliance (Design Lead); Art Director Jeff Dobson, 26 years of experience on Star Wars: The Old Republic, Dragon Age Inquisition, and Mass Effect Andromeda; and Anthem VP, Operations & Production Scott Malone, ten years of production experience on Fallout 76, Doom, and The Elder Scrolls Online.

"Our studio's mission is to create epic, immersive worlds where players from around the globe can play together, forming vibrant and passionate communities," said Rich Vogel, studio head of T-Minus Zero Entertainment. "The team at NetEase Games shares our vision to create memorable and meaningful experiences, and they have made it a priority to provide the support and creative freedom to allow us to make our dream a reality."

"T-Minus Zero Entertainment has been built with an inspiring roster of talented veterans with unparalleled industry knowledge and the passion to create wholly original gaming experiences. NetEase Games strongly believes in empowering creators with the ability to build games that will inspire players and evolve over time with its community. We can't wait to share more of what Rich and the team are working on, and we'll make every effort to help them grow," says Simon Zhu, president of global investments and partnerships at NetEase Games.

