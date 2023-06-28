Posted in: Asmodee, Card Games, Games, Netflix, Tabletop | Tagged: bridgerton, Mixlore

Netflix & Mixlore Partner For New Bridgerton Card Game

Those of you who need more Bridgerton in your lives are in luck, as Netflix and Mixlore have a brand new card game on the way.

Netflix is giving Bridgerton its own tabletop title as they have partnered with Mixlore, an Asmodee company, to produce a brand-new card game. The game will officially be called Bridgerton: The High Society Game, as they attempt to bring the essence of high Victorian society to the table in a game where you will dance the night away while trying to uncover truths and find love. The game will be the fourth partnership between the two companies and will also mark the studio's first adaptation of a Shondaland production. While it's nice to look at the box art and see some of the game on display, the team did not reveal the full contents or show off anything more than what you see below. So no idea if there are any spoilers in the box (that you probably already know about if you're one of the people who read the novels). We have more info about it below as it will be available on August 1st, exclusively at Walmart in the United States, with a global launch set for later this year.

"Bridgerton: The High Society Game is a card game for three to six players. Players participate in a series of elaborate dances as they work to find a suitable partner and uncover hidden scandals. The game features beautiful artwork that captures the iconic characters from the show for a highly-strategic game of intrigue, scandal, and true love. Players will dance with eligible prospects and discover their best match based on prestige, desirability, and love. They must then secure a marriage proposal by the end of the game, and the player with the highest score wins. Bridgerton: The High Society Game features characters from the Emmy-nominated Netflix original and is sure to be a hit with fans of the novel and television series.

