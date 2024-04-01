Posted in: Games, Mobile Games, Netmarble | Tagged: Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds, Seven Knights 2, Seven Knights Idle Adventure, Tower Of God: New World

Netmarble Releases April Fool's Day Events For Multiple Games

Netmarble has released an update for multiple mobile games today as they have several April Fool's Day updates available now.

Article Summary Netmarble spices up April Fool’s Day with special events in multiple games.

Golden Higgledy costumes and tricky doors await in Ni no Kuni and Tower of God.

Seven Knights 2 offers a ‘Treasure Age’ event with unique check-in rewards.

Developer-drawn fun in Seven Knights Idle Adventure's April Fools’ Day Pass.

Netmarble decided to do multiple updates for several mobile games today, as they have released several April Fool's Day events. Starting today and running for the next week or so, you can take part in AFD events in Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds, Tower of God: New World, Seven Knights 2, and Seven Knights Idle Adventure. We have the details of all four of them for you below from the developer.

Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds

Become A Golden Higgledy for April Fool's! Event (available now through April 11): Players can enter in-game missions and obtain the Lucky Golden Higgledy Doll Clothes Costume Chest and the Lucky Golden Higgledy Doll Hat Costume Chest. This is the perfect opportunity to become the game's mascot.

Tower of God: New World

Untrustworthy Door Event (available now through April 11): Encounter suspicious doors in this special event and select the correct one to progress to the next challenge. Players can receive SSR Soulstones as a reward, and the number of rewards will double when they reach the next round by choosing the right door. Additionally, players can check out the Forum and receive a coupon code for an SSR Teammate Selection Chest that can be redeemed until April 30.

Seven Knights 2

Treasure Age★ April! Mysterious Check-In Event (available now through April 11): During the event period, players can get 'April! Mysterious Letters' for checking in the game and using them to obtain the 'Mysterious Old Letters.' These items can be crafted to create a Selected Rated Up Hero Summon Ticket and a Sealed Accessory Selection Box.

Seven Knights Idle Adventure

April Fools' Day Special Challenger Pass (available now through April 7): This mischievous Challenger Pass will showcase the in-game characters drawn by developers of Seven Knights Idle Adventure during the event period. Additionally, the game's Forum page and in-game banners will feature developer-drawn imagery on April Fools' Day. Stay tuned for more April Fools'-themed content from the Forum, including another event players can enter.

