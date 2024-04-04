Posted in: Dungeons & Dragons, Games, Gearbox Publishing, Neverwinter, Video Games | Tagged: d&d

Neverwinter: Adventures In Wildspace Arrives Later This Month

More Spelljammer content returns to Neverwinter, as Adventures In Wildspace comes to both PC and consoles near the end of April.

Article Summary Adventures In Wildspace expands Neverwinter with Spelljammer content.

New Wildspace Adventure Zone and Doomspace and Xaryxispace systems.

Imperial Citadel Dungeon offers new challenges and tiered difficulties.

Quality of Life improvements include enhanced interfaces and class updates.

Cryptic Studio and Gearbox Publishing revealed the latest expansion coming to Neverwinter this month, as players can journey into space with Adventures In Wildspace. This is straight-up a Spelljammer-themed content release as you'll head into the Aetherial Expanse with a number of content additions. This new module will have you explore an expanded version of Wildspac and introduce new Landing Sites to the Wildspace Adventure Zone, a new Dungeon, and a hefty update package. We have more details below as the expansion arrives on April 23 for both PC and consoles.

Neverwinter: Adventures In Wildspace

Following the events of the previous module, Spelljammer, in the Adventures in Wildspace module, the recently rescued Xaryxian princess Xedalli requests you to help secure an alliance by way of Vocath, the Mercane crime lord and head of the Trade Consortium, a corrupt organization that manages all commerce within Doomspace. Vocath can no longer abide by the Xaryxian Empire interfering with its business dealings and is now working with the Mutineer Underground in secret. By forming an uneasy alliance with Vocath, you must marshal the combined might of Wildspace for an all-out attack against Prince Xeleth's at the Xaryxian Citadel to experience the exciting conclusion of the Spelljammer story arc! Heroes who take on this thrilling space-based adventure will find plenty of content in Neverwinter:

Adventure Zone Expansion – New Wildspace Landing Sites Several major additions to the existing Wildspace Adventure Zone, including two new systems with new planets, Vocath's orbital base, and asteroid landing sites. NEW SYSTEM – Doomspace Hymiera A feud erupted over a piece of food, initially. Vocath's Base The crime lord operates his organization and manages the Trade Consortium from this impressive structure. Gradius A gloomily lit asteroid is barren save for a marooned band of Githyanki that recently purged it of an Illithid colony. NEW SYSTEM – Xaryxispace Vaerduran A terrain site of the culimination of the assault prepartions needed from Vocath, General Gaila Eanor and the Githyanki, Ves'trah.

New Dungeon – The Imperial Citadel The Adventurer and allies have begun their final assault on the Xaryxian Empire. In a final push to defeat Prince Xeleth and stop his plans to destroy Toril, the Moondancer, along with the armada of the alliance, engage in a final battle in Xaryxis space. After defeating the flagship of the empire, the Adventurer will storm the games of the Temple of Light and battle with Prince Xeleth himself. New Dungeon Begin with a battle aboard the decks of spelljamming ships and culminating to showdown inside the Imperial Citadel with Prince Xeleth! Three Difficulty Tiers Normal difficulty for random queues. Advanced difficulty for organized groups seeking a challenge. Master difficulty for guilds seeking the ultimate test of coordination. New Rewards Rewards unique for each difficulty, with the best rewards from our challenging Master version.

Quality of Life Improvements Enchantment Rank Increase New enchantment tier: Celestial. Old refinement costs decreased. Mount Collar Upgrade Cost Decrease Easier access to Mythic colors as upgrade costs for high-rank mount collars are decreased. Interface Updates More Mount and Companion power information now presented on each power! Shops update, making it easier to navigate our NPC shops. New Title Selector, makes it easy to find specific titles. Zen Store update, makes it easier to see the contents of packs and the powers of Companions and Mounts. Class Mechanic bars (Block, Divinity) opacity can now be customized in options. Battlepass Update New unlimited progression task on the Battlepass after you complete all the initial activities. Class Updates Bard Songblade has been retooled and is ready to cut a path through Wild Space!



Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!