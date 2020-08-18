Neverwinter: Avernus Releases Episode One Of The Redeemed Citadel

Cryptic Studios and Perfect World Entertainment revealed the first episode to The Redeemed Citadel happening in Neverwinter: Avernus. This is a brand new campaign where players can find that the powerful ruler of Avernus, Archdevil Zariel. Only changed, as she has been redeemed and free from Asmodeus' ties. She now seeks to redress the balance of her dark deeds and wishes for the Bleeding Citadel to be restored to its former glory. Can you help her restore the citadel and help it to serve as a bastion of angelic strength once again within the Nine Hells? That's what you'll start to do in this new campaign, which you can play starting today. We have more info on it for you here.

In this epic campaign, rather than taking on weekly hauls or campaign tasks, Neverwinter players instead need to work together to reach four major milestones and reforge the citadel. By completing challenging missions in the citadel, such as slaying deadly devils and demons on the surface of Avernus, players will advance the progress of the citadel's restoration and earn Zariel Favor, currency that can be redeemed for various rewards. New Neverwinter Area – The Redeemed Citadel Parts of the Citadel will slowly unlock as server-wide milestones are reached over the next couple months. There will be a total of 4 milestones. Citadel Chamber Unlocked on 9/18 – The Central Sword Chamber

Players can take on new quests and earn Zariel's Favor currency, which can be spent at the Zariel's Favor Vendor in The Redeemed Citadel. New Quests – Help Zariel redeem the Citadel and push back the armies of demons and devils. New Hunt Targets – Hunt down particularly strong enemies on the surface of Avernus.

New Reforger's Blessing Players who purchase this in the Zen Market will be able to complete milestones and personal progressions at their own pace. Players who purchase all 4 blessings (one for each milestone) and claim all the personal rewards will receive the new playable Aasimar race!

Players can acquire the following rewards: Episode 1 – Rewards: Citadel Artisan's Transmute Gear Astral Diamonds Preservation Wards Companion Upgrade Tokens Mount Tokens Avernus Treasure Maps

Episode 1 – Reforger's Blessing Rewards: Blessed Blade Mainhand and Offhand Weapons. Vanguard of the Citadel (Angel Companion) Boots of the Rat King (FX boots that summon rats) Zariel Vanity Pet Rings Teleport Scrolls to the Redeemed Citadel Astral Diamonds

