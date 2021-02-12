Neverwinter: Sharandar Episode One Has Been Delayed On PC

Perfect World Entertainment revealed this week that the first episode of Neverwinter: Sharandar will be delayed to next week. The released this notice, which we also have for you below, explaining that the game was due to come out on February 9th, 2021. Instead, they've chosen to push it back a week to February 16th.

Delaying releases is not a decision we take lightly, but after thorough discussions we have decided to make the difficult but necessary decision to reschedule the launch of Neverwinter: Sharandar. This will impact PC's original launch date – the new target launch date is Tuesday, February 16. Throughout the last several weeks we have been committed to addressing feedback to the combat rework and we continue to remain focused on this topic. In addition, recent graphic changes to our game engine have impacted console performance for Neverwinter. We will be using this extra week to ensure stability across all our platforms, including the dungeon/trial crashes. We truly appreciate your patience in this matter. We are eager to venture into new Sharandar and look forward to experiencing this new module alongside our players!

It's actually pretty cool to see them come forward and just say why they were delaying it instead of giving a vague answer like we've been getting from practically every other company the past year. The game has a steady set of players who continue to come back and play all the new content when it drops, which having chatted with team members in the past, they really love and respect the opinions of those players. So it's cool to see that they're going to make the effort to make sure the game is playable with zero flaws rather than just dump the content and try to patch it out later.